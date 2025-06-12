Love Island's Remell leaves fans stunned after shocking bedroom confession

12 June 2025, 12:39

Love Island bombshell Remell leaves fans stunned after shocking bedroom admission
Love Island bombshell Remell leaves fans stunned after shocking bedroom admission. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island viewers were left stunned after Remell's saucy admission moments after he entered the villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 is in full swing and, in three days, there has already been one dumping, three bombshells and a shock Hideaway sleepover.

On Wednesday night's episode, bombshells Remell Mullins and Shea Mannings entered the villa and were thrown into a game of Truth and Dare with the rest of the islanders. The game was chaos with Ben Holbrough shamelessly kissing Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley not-so-secretly inviting Helena Ford into the Hideaway.

But the one thing that stood out to fans was Remell's admission after he pulled out a card that asked him to tell the rest of islanders a secret they didn't know about him.

Remell entered the villa on episode three
Remell entered the villa on episode three. Picture: ITV

After immediately hitting things off with Alima Gagigo, who was sat eagerly awaiting his confession, Remell began with: "So, I've got to make sure I say the right thing now."

He then revealed: "The most people I slept with in one night is five."

Alima gasped the biggest gasp there is to gasp. Then, talking in the Beach Hut, she said: "It's the first time he's walking into a villa with new people, you then go and say you slept with five people in one night. Why would you say that?"

This came moments after Alima had chosen to snog Remell in the game as she recognised their mutual attraction to each other. As soon as Remell realised his comment had left Alima feeling a type of way, he said: "Let's just leave that one there."

But of course, Love Island viewers were not going to leave anything out there...

Bombshells Shea and Remell enter the villa

X and Reddit have been flood with fans dumbfounded over his admission.

One fan penned: "… Remell?? Why would you volunteer that you’ve been with 5 girls in a night willingly? No gun to your head."

"Remell actually told the whole of the United Kingdom that he slept with five people in ONE NIGHT?!" another shared with a GIF of someone taking a deep breathe.

In response another viewer said, "No sense of environment at all," while a second followed up with: "Free of charge?! 5 people ?! One night?!"

And Remell only dug himself further, as speaking to Dejon Noel-Williams he casually threw out a comment about his 'type' which equally shocked fans.

He said: "If you were to look at the last 20 girls I've spoken to, they're all different."

Dejon burst into laughter, saying: "The last 20?!"

Ahead of his Love Island entrance, Remell said he's looking for a woman with big career goals.

Explaining his 'ick' he said: "Not having any ambition or goals. If I can’t talk to a woman and pick her brain, have some discussion, that’s a huge turn off for me as where are we going to be going?"

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

