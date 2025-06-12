Love Island's Tommy Bradley is sending secret signals back home

12 June 2025, 14:52

Love Island's Tommy Bradley is sending secret signals back home
Love Island's Tommy Bradley is sending secret signals back home. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Tommy Bradley is communicating well with his fellow Love Island contestants and it seems he has a secret way he's talking to his family back home too.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 welcomed Tommy Bradley into the villa as part of the original line up and he's already becoming one of the viewer's favourites.

Coupled up with Megan Forte Clarke, things seem to be going well for the landscape gardener in the villa so far but as a self-confessed family man, he admitted he would find it hard being away from his loved ones.

Thinking ahead, Tommy confessed he agreed a secret signal with his family to let them know when he was thinking about them and missing them. The cutest.

In an interview with Hello! before jetting off to the villa, he recalled a chat he had with his granddad. He said: "I had my baseball cap and he said, when you're thinking of us, turn your baseball cap sideways."

Tommy Bradley and Megan Forte Clarke have been together since day one of villa life
Tommy Bradley and Megan Forte Clarke have been together since day one of villa life. Picture: ITV2

Although, it will have to be a pretty emotional day for Tommy to opt for a cap as he's already confessed he's obsessed with his hair and doesn't like doing much to mess it up.

Prior to going on the reality TV show he admitted he was the "CEO of taking hours to do his hair". He said: "I'm always late! I spend ages getting ready - anywhere I'm going the hair has to be done, especially if I'm going on holiday I have to make my hair look good."

Since entering the villa, Tommy has grown close to Megan who seems to have taken up all of his attention so far.

He revealed he was looking for a girl who was "ambitious, with a big personality" before heading on to Love Island.

Love Island's Tommy Bradley only has eyes for Megan Forte Clarke
Love Island's Tommy Bradley only has eyes for Megan Forte Clarke. Picture: ITV2

Tommy said: "[I want] someone who doesn't take themselves too seriously. I don't know if it's asking too much, but I want a bit of everything."

