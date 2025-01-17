When was Molly-Mae on Love Island & how old was she?

Molly-Mae Hague has gone on to become the most successful Love Island star - but when did she go on Love Island and how old was she?

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has made a name for herself in the fashion and beauty world, even launching her own fashion brand Maebe and becoming creative director at PLT, a role she stepped down from when she became a mum.

The young star, who split from boyfriend Tommy Fury in August last year, started her career as an influencer before appearing on the ITV2 dating show and has since gone on to bag a number of incredible deals, becoming an ambassador for L'Oreal and launching a beauty brand of her own, a fake tan line called Filter, to name a few accomplishments.

She’s raked in a huge net worth since leaving the villa, after working with multiple brands throughout the years all while building up her loyal YouTube and Instagram following, figures which only add to her fortune and popularity.

But how old was Molly-Mae when she appeared on Love Island? And which Love Island series did she appear on? Here’s what you need to know...

Molly-Mae at her premiere of Molly-Mae: Behind It All
Molly-Mae at her premiere of Molly-Mae: Behind It All. Picture: Getty

How old was Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island?

It may come as a surprise as she’s super successful already but Molly-Mae was just 20 years old when she appeared on Love Island. She's now 25!

On the show she found love with her now ex-fiancé Tommy Fury, who was also 20 years old when he starred on the show.

Their birthdays are only a few weeks apart, as Molly-Mae was born on May 26, 1999, while Tommy was born on May 7 of the same year.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tomy Fury on Love Island 2019
Molly-Mae Hague appeared on Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV2

What season of Love Island was Molly-Mae on?

Molly-Mae famously appeared on Love Island series 5 back in 2019.

She was a bombshell on the show and went on a date with now ex-boyfriend Tommy and Curtis Pritchard when she first arrived.

Molly-Mae and Tommy became the runners up of their season, with Amber Gill and her now-ex Greg O’Shea winning the show and splitting the £50,000 prize money.

Molly-Mae Hague was on series 5 of Love Island
Molly-Mae Hague was on series 5 of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

