Tommy Fury finally reveals real reason for Molly-Mae split

Tommy Fury finally reveals real reason for Molly-Mae split. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Tommy Fury has finally spoken out about the real reason he and Molly-Mae Hague split last summer.

After months of speculation, cheating allegations, a new clothing brand and an upcoming documentary series, Tommy Fury has finally revealed the real reason why he and his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague split in August 2024.

Their split was announced via Instagram story, with Molly saying "never in a million years did I think I'd be writing this".

Since the news broke, Tommy has vehemently denied cheating claims thrown against him but his loyalty was questioned when Molly said it would be down to him to explain why they had split and not her.

But now Molly's reasoning makes sense. In a new interview, Tommy has revealed he struggled with an alcohol addiction which ultimately led to the end of their relationship.

Tommy Fury split from Molly-Mae Hague in the summer of 2024. Picture: Getty

"The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol," he said clearly in a candid conversation with Men's Health UK.

Talking about the coverage of their breakup, Tommy said: "In the news, my break up with Molly, you know there's been so much sh-- and so much cr-- in the papers every single day for the past six months. I've done this, I've done that and it's just like people don't know the half of it.

"If it's not come from my mouth or Molly's mouth, it's complete and utter bull----," he asserted.

"All I've been seeing for the last six months is 'cheater, cheater, cheater, cheater', 'oh he cheated, he slept with me' 'he slept with that girl' - complete and utter b-------, and you can ask Molly herself!"

Tommy Fury on Injury, Losing His Identity, Internet Hate and Spiralling into Drinking | Men's Health

Talking about the impact of his addiction to alcohol he said: "I couldn't be the partner I needed to be. It kills me to say it [but] it's true, I couldn't be.

"I loved a pint of beer, loved a drink and it is what it is. People go through different things in life and we all have our crosses to bear and I have mine to bear."

Tommy explained that what he found hardest about his break up being so public was that people were so sure he had cheated, saying: "Not once did someone say, 'he might be going through something serious, he might be in a bad spot'. Not one person said that.

"Cheating was never a thing - you can ask Molly - it was the drink."

Molly and Tommy broke up after five years. Picture: Getty

Tommy assured Men's Health UK that he had got out of the cycle of drinking, feeling worse and drinking again, citing a change to his "mindset".

On what led to his addiction he said ending up in hospital at the start of 2024 meant his "mental health was in the pan" as he was unable to train.

In January last year, the boxer underwent surgery on his hand that he had been putting off but was necessary for him to continue his boxing career.

"Because I only live for training and my family, and that was snatched away from me, I was going through a terrible time," he explained.

