Molly-Mae reveals exact moment she split from Tommy after 'begging' him to stay sober

Molly-Mae reveals exact moment she split from Tommy. Picture: Amazon / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

In Molly-Mae Hague's documentary, she has opened up about when she and Tommy Fury split.

In a raw admission in her new documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind It All, Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about what drove her to break up with Tommy Fury, admitting she didn't want to do it but he gave her "no choice".

Earlier in the week, ahead of the documentary's premiere on Amazon Prime, Tommy revealed in an interview with Men's Health UK that he developed an alcohol addiction in 2024 which led to the break down of his and Molly's relationship. Now, Molly has revealed she begged him to stay sober, especially at her sister Zoe Rae's wedding.

Talking in the show, Molly says: "At my sister's wedding I literally pleaded with Tommy - I begged him - to not drink." She then broke down into tears saying: "It’s just really sad...It’s just so sad. It affected me. That's why my relationship with alcohol is so damaged."

Molly-Mae and Tommy have at her sister's wedding. Picture: Instagram

Molly candidly opened up about how seeing Tommy not being able to control his drinking impacted her due to her childhood.

She explained: "I never ever wanted to be with someone that drank because my mum had a period of time in her life where she struggled because her marriage of 25 years had just ended and she turned to drink more than she should have."

"I was only about 14 or 15 when that happened and I saw my mum in some states," she said.

Elsewhere in the episode, talking to her mum, Molly said she couldn't remember any times that Tommy drank which didn't end in a "disaster". She said that she had stopped looking forward to anything because alcohol would affect it.

Despite not wanting to end things, and even now admitting she hopes they will get back together, Molly exposed the real reason she publicly announced their split.

"You don’t really have another choice. You have to do what you have to do. I decided I don't have another night left in me, lying in bed feeling upset," she started.

"It was a situation of if I don’t post this statement [on Instagram], I'm not going to do this. I’m not going to walk away. Unless I put this out - it needs to happen."

She told her sister Zoe: "I’m not breaking up with him because I don’t love him anymore, I’m breaking up with him because he hasn’t given me a single other choice."

Molly-Mae Hague attends a special screening of new docuseries "Molly-Mae: Behind It All". Picture: Getty

In her statement on Instagram, released in August last year, Molly said: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right."

Following this, Tommy also released a statement which said: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship. The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad.

Molly-Mae and Tommy were runners up on the fifth Love Island series. Picture: Instagram @mollymae

"Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our families’ privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

At one point in the docuseries Molly says: "I've been holding onto the hope [that] as soulmates we will always come back together."

In a teaser for the second drop of the documentary series, which is coming to Amazon Prime in Spring, Molly is seen reacting to the tabloids obtaining images of her and Tommy kissing on New Year's Eve, four months after their split.

She says: "Oh my god what?! 'Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury kiss on New Year's Eve'. That is so bad."

