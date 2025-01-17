Molly-Mae Hague reveals she wants a second baby with Tommy Fury

Molly Mae has revealed she wants a second baby with Tommy Fury in her new documentary. Picture: Amazon Prime/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she wants “another baby” with Tommy Fury in her new documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind it All.

Molly-Mae Hague has lifted the lid on the aftermath of her high-profile breakup with her ex-fiancé Tommy Fury, admitting that things haven’t gone quite the way she had hoped.

The first three episodes of Molly-Mae’s hotly anticipated new documentary Molly Mae: Behind it All dropped on Friday (17th January) and it’s already seen some heartbreaking confessions.

Speaking to her sister Zoe, the 25 year old revealed that she didn’t think her and Tommy would be splitting up for good last year, adding that all she really wanted was to have another baby with him.

Discussing the breakup with her sister, Zoe attempted to reassure Molly-Mae, saying: “But if you didn’t draw a line in the sand it will carry on being exhausting for the next five years.”

But Molly-Mae became defensive, explaining: “But I don’t want to because I don’t want to end it. I knew we were gonna get back together.”

After some scepticism from her sister about whether Molly-Mae really believed they would get back together, the influencer doubled down, explaining that the only reason she had “been okay” and hadn't cried since they split up was because she believed that it wasn't forever.

“All I want in this life is to be with him,” she admitted. “And to have another baby with him, and to grow old as a family. And to live in a nice house together and have a nice life together. That’s all I want.”

Molly-Mae Hague opened up about her split with Tommy Fury. Picture: Amazon Prime

In August 2024, Molly-Mae and Tommy called it quits on their relationship after five years together, leading to mountains of speculation about what had caused it.

Now, in the first three episodes of her new Amazon Prime documentary, Molly-Mae has addressed the reality of their split head on.

She admitted to the camera that despite her belief that she and Tommy would eventually patch things up, things didn’t seem to be heading in that direction.

“Up until now I had the mindset of ‘we will end up back together one day but right now we need to be apart and he needs to work on himself’. But how it’s looking this week is, maybe we are actually just done,” she said.

The documentary release comes just days after Tommy Fury finally revealed the reason why he and his ex-fiancée broke up.

After months of being plagued by cheating allegations, Tommy put a swift end to the speculation as he admitted that it was actually his alcohol addiction that brought their relationship to an end.

Molly-Mae and Tommy revealed their split in August 2024. Picture: Getty

"The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol," he told Men's Health UK.

Talking about the coverage of their breakup, Tommy said: "In the news, my break up with Molly, you know there's been so much sh-- and so much cr-- in the papers every single day for the past six months. I've done this, I've done that and it's just like people don't know the half of it.

"If it's not come from my mouth or Molly's mouth, it's complete and utter bull----," he asserted.

Other revelations to come out of the show so far include Molly-Mae’s confession that she “begged” Tommy to stay sober at her sister Zoe’s wedding, telling her mum Debbie: “He's never had an alcohol problem, but alcohol caused problems for us.”

And it's likely there are more revelations to come, as the documentary is set to release another three episodes in Spring 2025.

