Where Is Millie Bobby Brown From? Is She From England Or America?

Where is Millie Bobby Brown from? Here's all your questions answered. Picture: PA/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown’s nationality and where she’s from is somewhat of a confusing subject - is she from England or America? Was she born in Spain? Here’s what you need to know.

Millie Bobby Brown is about to grace our screens once more as she plays British Enola Holmes on Netflix, meaning all of her fans will be asking once more - where is Millie Bobby Brown from?

Followers of the Stranger Things actress can be somewhat forgiven for getting confused over Millie’s nationality and where she’s from as her childhood homes were in numerous places.

So where is Millie Bobby Brown, 16, from in the UK? Is she American? And was she born in Spain?

Here’s what you need to know about where Millie’s from and her nationality:

Millie Bobby Brown is from Bournemouth in the UK. Picture: PA

Is Millie Bobby Brown British? Where is she from in the UK?

Despite her amazing roles as an American character, Millie is in fact from England.

Millie, who was born to British parents, and her family moved to Bournemouth when she was four years old and lived there for four years.

Is Millie Bobby Brown from America?

Millie now lives in America, and moved to Florida with her family when she was eight years old.

The Enola Holmes actress has credited the Disney channel for how she learnt to do an American accent so well.

The Stranger Things actress was born in Marbella, Spain. Picture: PA

Is Millie Bobby Brown Spanish?

This is where the confusion comes in as Millie was actually born in Marbella, Spain. She lived there with her three siblings for the first four years of her life before moving back to England.

Despite spending her first years there, Millie has confessed she doesn’t know much Spanish at all.