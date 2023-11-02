What Is Olivia Rodrigo's New Song For The Hunger Games Film?

2 November 2023, 13:50 | Updated: 2 November 2023, 15:58

Olivia Rodrigo announced she has a song on 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' soundtrack
Olivia Rodrigo announced she has a song on 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' soundtrack. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Olivia Rodrigo has a new song on the soundtrack of 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes', here's what we know about it - including the release date, title and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Hunger Games prequel Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes which stars Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis and Peter Dinklage is out November 17 and 'Drivers License' hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo has a song on it's soundtrack called 'Can't Catch Me Now'.

This is a big year for the 20-year-old as she released her second studio album 'GUTS' in January 2023 and now has music on this blockbuster film which, according to Screen Rant, is predicted to make $50 million domestically in its opening weekend.

After the success of The Hunger Games trilogy, which was portrayed through four films staring Jennifer Lawrence, this fifth film has been highly-anticipated.

Olivia is following in the footsteps of some mega stars as The Weekend, Christina Aguilera, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are just a few of the artists whose songs have featured on previous Hunger Games soundtracks.

What is the title of Olivia Rodrigo's new song on Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds?

At the start of November Olivia shared on Instagram a trailer for the new film Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes featuring her new song 'Can't Catch Me Now'.

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has a new song coming out Friday Nov 3rd!
Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has a new song coming out Friday Nov 3rd! Picture: Getty

Olivia wrote: "soooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."

When does Olivia Rodrigo's new song come out?

On her Instagram post Olivia revealed that her new song 'Can't Catch Me Now' will be coming out Friday November 3rd which is two weeks before the release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes which debuts in cinemas on November 17.

The celebrity premiere of the movie is yet to be announced but we are so excited to see Olivia on the red carpet!

Who wrote Olivia Rodrigo's song 'Can't Catch Me Now'?

Olivia revealed that she wrote the song and although there is no confirmation, fans suspect the new song for the Hunger Games prequel was composed and produced with Dan Nigro, who produced both of her albums 'Sour' and 'GUTS'.

After Dan reposted her song announcement to his Instagram stories fans were quick to assume he worked on the song.

Rachel Zegler is starring in the new Hunger Games film
Rachel Zegler is starring in the new Hunger Games film. Picture: Alamy
Olivia released her second album 'GUTS' earlier this year
Olivia released her second album 'GUTS' earlier this year. Picture: Getty

What does Olivia Rodrigo's song 'Can't Catch Me Now' sound like?

In the film trailer that Olivia shared on her socials we are teased with a one minute snippet of her brand new song.

It is a powerful ballad that features soft melodies which reminds us of the Hunger Games hit 'The Hanging Tree' originally sang by Jennifer Lawrence. However, Olivia does an amazing job at bringing pop rock into it, contrasting against the soother moments in the song.

The full soundtrack for Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes:

According to Spotify, these are the songs on the soundtrack of the newest Hunger Games film.

  • Olivia Rodrigo - Can’t Catch Me Now
  • Rachel Zegler – The Hanging Tree
  • Flatland Cavalry – Wool
  • Rachel Zegler – Nothing You Can Take From Me
  • Sierra Ferrell – The Garden
  • Rachel Zegler – The Ballad of Lucy Gray Baird
  • Molly Tuttle – Bury Me Beneath the Willow
  • Rachel Zegler / James Newton Howard – The Old Therebefore / Singing at Snakes
  • Bella White – Burn Me Once
  • The Covey Band – District 12 Stomp
  • Rachel Zegler, The Covey Band – Nothing You Can Take From Me (Boot-Stompin Version)
  • Billy Strings – Cabin Song
  • Rachel Zegler – Lucy Gray (part 1)
  • Rachel Zegler, The Covey Band – Pure As The Driven Snow
  • Charles Wesley Godwin – Winter’s Come & Gone
  • Josie Hope Hall, The Covey Band – Keep On The Sunny Side
  • Rachel Zegler – Lucy Gray (part 2)

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Euphoria season 3 has been confirmed for a 2025 release

Euphoria Season 3: Everything We Know So Far Including Release Date, Cast And What Happens Next

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were together for a year after Love Island

Why Did Chloe Burrows And Toby Aromolaran Split & How Long Were They Together?

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Toby Aromolaran?

Love Island's Toby Aromolaran: Age, Job and Instagram

Curtis Pritchard is joining the cast of Love Island Games 2023

Curtis Pritchard: When Was He On Love Island And Who Was He Coupled Up With?

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater met on set of their new movie Wicked

Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Could Olivia and Louis be dating?!

Are Olivia Rodrigo And Louis Partridge Dating?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits