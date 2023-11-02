What Is Olivia Rodrigo's New Song For The Hunger Games Film?

Olivia Rodrigo announced she has a song on 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' soundtrack. Picture: Alamy

Olivia Rodrigo has a new song on the soundtrack of 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes', here's what we know about it - including the release date, title and more.

The Hunger Games prequel Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes which stars Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis and Peter Dinklage is out November 17 and 'Drivers License' hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo has a song on it's soundtrack called 'Can't Catch Me Now'.

This is a big year for the 20-year-old as she released her second studio album 'GUTS' in January 2023 and now has music on this blockbuster film which, according to Screen Rant, is predicted to make $50 million domestically in its opening weekend.

After the success of The Hunger Games trilogy, which was portrayed through four films staring Jennifer Lawrence, this fifth film has been highly-anticipated.

Olivia is following in the footsteps of some mega stars as The Weekend, Christina Aguilera, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are just a few of the artists whose songs have featured on previous Hunger Games soundtracks.

What is the title of Olivia Rodrigo's new song on Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds?

At the start of November Olivia shared on Instagram a trailer for the new film Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes featuring her new song 'Can't Catch Me Now'.

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has a new song coming out Friday Nov 3rd! Picture: Getty

Olivia wrote: "soooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."

When does Olivia Rodrigo's new song come out?

On her Instagram post Olivia revealed that her new song 'Can't Catch Me Now' will be coming out Friday November 3rd which is two weeks before the release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes which debuts in cinemas on November 17.

The celebrity premiere of the movie is yet to be announced but we are so excited to see Olivia on the red carpet!

Who wrote Olivia Rodrigo's song 'Can't Catch Me Now'?

Olivia revealed that she wrote the song and although there is no confirmation, fans suspect the new song for the Hunger Games prequel was composed and produced with Dan Nigro, who produced both of her albums 'Sour' and 'GUTS'.

After Dan reposted her song announcement to his Instagram stories fans were quick to assume he worked on the song.

Rachel Zegler is starring in the new Hunger Games film. Picture: Alamy

Olivia released her second album 'GUTS' earlier this year. Picture: Getty

What does Olivia Rodrigo's song 'Can't Catch Me Now' sound like?

In the film trailer that Olivia shared on her socials we are teased with a one minute snippet of her brand new song.

It is a powerful ballad that features soft melodies which reminds us of the Hunger Games hit 'The Hanging Tree' originally sang by Jennifer Lawrence. However, Olivia does an amazing job at bringing pop rock into it, contrasting against the soother moments in the song.

The full soundtrack for Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes:

According to Spotify, these are the songs on the soundtrack of the newest Hunger Games film.

Olivia Rodrigo - Can’t Catch Me Now

Rachel Zegler – The Hanging Tree

Flatland Cavalry – Wool

Rachel Zegler – Nothing You Can Take From Me

Sierra Ferrell – The Garden

Rachel Zegler – The Ballad of Lucy Gray Baird

Molly Tuttle – Bury Me Beneath the Willow

Rachel Zegler / James Newton Howard – The Old Therebefore / Singing at Snakes

Bella White – Burn Me Once

The Covey Band – District 12 Stomp

Rachel Zegler, The Covey Band – Nothing You Can Take From Me (Boot-Stompin Version)

Billy Strings – Cabin Song

Rachel Zegler – Lucy Gray (part 1)

Rachel Zegler, The Covey Band – Pure As The Driven Snow

Charles Wesley Godwin – Winter’s Come & Gone

Josie Hope Hall, The Covey Band – Keep On The Sunny Side

Rachel Zegler – Lucy Gray (part 2)

