Dani Dyer Confirms She's Back With Jack Fincham After Sharing Instagram Of Them Together

After it was reported that Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham split up after their Love Island win, Dani shared an Instagram Story proving they're still together.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham recently shared a clip of Jack on her Instagram Story, proving they're still together, despite reports that they've broken up.

The Love Island champions were thought to have broken up, but in Dani's Instagram, Jack can clearly be seen in the car with a laughing Dani.

Danny Dyer, Dani's father, said that he wanted to "put something to bed", and confirmed that the two hadn't split up, but had just had an argument.

He went on to speak to Jonathan Ross, saying "Jon, they've had a row. They've had a row, she's got a bit emotional and I think she has whacked that [message] up and immediately regretted it."

In a now-deleted post, Dani wrote "Jack & I have sadly decided to part ways."

