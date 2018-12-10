Dani Dyer 'Disgusted' Over Ex Jack Fincham's Claim She 'Wants Money & Fame'

10 December 2018, 14:27

Things are turning sour between Love Island winners Dany Dyer and Jack Fincham, with the reality star hitting back at her exes claims she's hungry for 'money and fame'.

Love Island's Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's split appears to be turning sour as Dani has been left 'disgusted' by her exes claims she's hungry for money and fame, only announcing their split for publicity as things had gone 'quiet'.

Dani Dyer hits back at Jack Fincham's claims on Instagram post
Dani Dyer hits back at Jack Fincham's claims on Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Posting a selfie to Instagram from the Jingle Bell Ball which she's now turned comments off for, Dani responded to a conversation heard between Jack and a friend in which he claimed she'd announced the split for publicity.

Jack was reportedly heard saying: "I said when you’ve been and gone tomorrow, post on Instagram saying I’ve made a mistake, I’m sorry and that’s what you’re gonna be doing. I’m not getting back with you.'

Just popped to China💖

"'I won that show not her, I was the funniest one on it! Haha, I was a laugh though innit.'

As a friend suggested that Love Island couples 'break up when it goes quiet for publicity', Jack hit back 'I'm not like that though - that's her.' 

The couple were together for six months before calling time on their relationship, with Dani announcing the split in an Instagram statement, insisting that they both remain friends.

