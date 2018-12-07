Jack Fincham Breaks Silence Following Shock Split From Dani Dyer

7 December 2018, 17:42

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have split up, just 6 months after meeting in the Love Island villa.

Dani announced the sad news in a statement on her Instagram story.

It read: “Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways. It's been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but we've sadly come to the realisation that it's not meant to be long term.

"We both plan to stay friends. I hope you'll all understand. Love Dani x."

Jack has now broken his silence in a pre-recorded message on Loose Women.

His fellow Love Islander Niall Aslam was appearing on the show to talk about his Aspergers and he praised him for opening up about his experience.

He said: “I want to say a massive well done to my friend Niall for speaking out about his Aspergers.

“Me and Niall obviously are really good friends and the fact he’s going on TV to speak openly about Asperger’s I think is wicked.

“I also think it’s fantastic he’s raising awareness and using his platform to raise awareness for it. So well done Niall, fantastic, good work.”

After the video message played, Niall said he was ‘gutted’ that Jack and Dani have split and wished them both the best.

Dani and Jack have split after 6 months.

