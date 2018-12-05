Love Island’s Georgia Steel And Sam Bird Get Into Huge Row At Christmas Reunion Special

Sam Bird and Georgia Steel announced their split in October. Picture: Instagram

The Love Island couple split in October after Sam Bird revealed Georgia Steel was NOT loyal.

Things took a turn for the seemingly happy Love Island couple after just a few months of dating. Sam Bird accused Georgia Steel of cheating after discovering secret photos and explicit texts between Georgia and her ex-boyfriend back in October.

The pair, who are not on speaking terms can’t seem to agree on the reason why they split. Despite Sam supposedly having proof, Georgia has continued to deny the claims.

Georgia, who coined the phrase “I’m loyal” on the show, claimed they split because he made her “miserable.”

We expect some drama in the Christmas special as the ex-lovebirds reportedly clashed in front of the other Islanders and cameras during filming.

They’re not the only ones to call it quits from this year’s series, Samira Mighty and Frankie Foster called time on their relationship after cheating rumours circulated.

Laura Anderson and Paul Knops also parted ways and revealed they are no longer friends either.

Jack Fowler and Laura Crane split after signs of trouble in paradise and ‘busy schedules’.

Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown confirmed their split also on Instagram.

The air date of the Love Island Christmas Special is yet to be released.

