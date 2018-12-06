Love Island Winners Jack Fincham & Dani Dyer Confirm They've Split Up

Love Island's Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer confirm split. Picture: Instagram: @danidyerxx

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have made a shock announcement that they've broken up - just four months after the pair were crowned the winners of Love Island 2018.

We didn't see this one coming... Love Island's Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have just announced that they've split up!

Dani released a statement on her Instagram Story confirming the news: "Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways. It's been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but we've sadly come to the realisation that it's not meant to be long term."

> Love Island's Georgia Steel And Sam Bird Get Into HUGE Row During Christmas Episode Filming

"We both plan to stay friends. I hope you'll all understand. Love Dani x."

A source has told The Sun that the pair's hectic schedules had caused them to drift apart in recent weeks.

Jack and Dani were voted by the public as the winners of Love Island 2018, after falling for each other on the ITV2 show. The couple moved in together soon after leaving the villa and had recently got a dog too.

The Love Island winners had also been filming their own reality TV show, which was scheduled to be broadcast soon.

Just yesterday Dani, daughter of Eastenders legend Danny Dyer, announced she'd be releasing her autobiography in April next year, titled What Would Dani Do? - and the split makes us even more eager to read the book!

Jack and Dani have been regulars on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp since winning Love Island and the other month Dani pranked her social media followers by pretending her and Jack had got engaged!