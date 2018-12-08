Your AAA Pass To All The Backstage Action From The 2018 Jingle Bell Ball
8 December 2018, 15:40 | Updated: 8 December 2018, 16:28
Get the low down on all the backstage action from this year's Jingle Bell Ball, from stars dressing rooms to our fiercely festive purpose built on air studio!
There's so much action that goes on backstage at London’s O2 for our Jingle Bell Ball that we really need to give you guys a good look at what goes on behind the scenes, so scroll on down to see all the amazing stuff that's waiting off-stage!
Backstage crew at London's O2 working on lighting and sound at the Jingle Bell Ball
It take enormous amounts of equipment to put on our Jingle Bell Ball, just look at what's waiting behind the scenes!
We're obsessed with how festive our purpose built on air studio is looking for this year's Jingle Bell Ball
We've got all the drinks we could need backstage thanks to our sponsor Coca-Cola
Even the Bass Station gets the festive treatment backstage to match our on air studio backstage at the JBB
These festive themed doughnuts from our mates at Doughnut Time are seeing us through the day
The red carpet is rolled out ready for all of our favourite celebrities to arrive
This year's goody bag for our celebs inlcudes Monopoly, coffee and speakers, we're not jealous at all
How Christmassy do these Haribo starmix baubles make you feel?!
The green room is kitted out with all kinds of luxurious treatments and refreshments
