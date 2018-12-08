Your AAA Pass To All The Backstage Action From The 2018 Jingle Bell Ball

Backstage from the 2018 Jingle Bell Ball at London's O2. Picture: Joe Okpako

Get the low down on all the backstage action from this year's Jingle Bell Ball, from stars dressing rooms to our fiercely festive purpose built on air studio!

There's so much action that goes on backstage at London’s O2 for our Jingle Bell Ball that we really need to give you guys a good look at what goes on behind the scenes, so scroll on down to see all the amazing stuff that's waiting off-stage!

Backstage crew at London's O2 working on lighting and sound at the Jingle Bell Ball Backstage crew working on the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: Joe Okpako It take enormous amounts of equipment to put on our Jingle Bell Ball, just look at what's waiting behind the scenes! Technical equipment backstage at the O2 for the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Joe Okpako We're obsessed with how festive our purpose built on air studio is looking for this year's Jingle Bell Ball Our purpose built on air studio at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Joe Okpako We've got all the drinks we could need backstage thanks to our sponsor Coca-Cola Coca-Cola fridges back stage at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Joe Okpako Even the Bass Station gets the festive treatment backstage to match our on air studio backstage at the JBB The bass station is all set up backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Joe Okpako These festive themed doughnuts from our mates at Doughnut Time are seeing us through the day Festive themed Doughnut Time doughnut's backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Joe Okpako The red carpet is rolled out ready for all of our favourite celebrities to arrive The red carpet has been rolled out at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Joe Okpako This year's goody bag for our celebs inlcudes Monopoly, coffee and speakers, we're not jealous at all This year's backstage goody bag for our celebrities, including Monopoly and Viaggio hairdryer. Picture: Joe Okpako How Christmassy do these Haribo starmix baubles make you feel?! Festive themed Haribo at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Joe Okpako The green room is kitted out with all kinds of luxurious treatments and refreshments The Jingle Bell Ball green room has all kinds of luxurious treatments and refreshments. Picture: Joe Okpako

