The Hottest Jingle Bell Ball Sunday Red Carpet Looks From Little Mix, Cheryl & More

9 December 2018, 19:21 | Updated: 9 December 2018, 20:23

Little Mix & Cheryl step out onto Jingle Bell Ball red carpet
Little Mix & Cheryl step out onto Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: PA

Sunday's Jingle Bell Ball has the likes of Little Mix, Cheryl, Years & Years taking to the stage at London's O2, but first they walk our infamous red carpet and serve some seriously fierce looks.

One of our favourite parts of whole of the Jingle Bell Ball is finally seeing the looks the celebs are serving which are always completely fierce, so let's take a look at what our A-listers have in store this year...

The Most Iconic Pictures From Saturday's Jingle Bell Ball Performances

  1. Clean Bandit are looking as sleek as ever in this low key ensemble, with Grace's nod to Christmas in this angelic headpiece

    Clean Bandit on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Clean Bandit hit the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: PA

  2. For Sunday night Vick Hope, Roman Kemp & Sonny Jay have co-ordinated for this chic ensemble, yaaas guys!

    Vick Hope, Sonny Jay and Roman Kemp on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Vick Hope, Sonny Jay and Roman Kemp. Picture: PA

  3. We cannot. Handle. This. Much. Fire. Vick Hope's owned the JBB red carpet yet again

    Vick Hope on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Vick Hope hits the red carpet for Sunday's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA

  4. How sharp is Roman Kemp looking in this cord suit and loafer combo? We love it.

    Roman Kemp on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Roman Kemp at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

  5. Sonny Jay has turned it all the way up in this leather jacket look, and we totally spy those Yeezy's!

    Sonny Jay on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Sonny Jay at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

  6. Clean Bandit's Grace Chatto could almost be on the carpet at the Met Gala with this seriously high fashion look

    Clean Bandit on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Clean Bandit on the red carpet. Picture: PA

  7. Marvin Humes is serving us biker vibes with Sunday's JBB red carpet look

    Marvin Humes steps onto Jingle Bell Ball red carpet 2018
    Marvin Humes steps onto Jingle Bell Ball red carpet 2018. Picture: PA

  8. Cheryl is slaying, or should we say sleigh-ing in this Christmassy Jingle Bell Ball red carpet look...

    Cheryl on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Cheryl slays at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

  9. We're genuinely obsessed with Cheryl's feathered white ensemble

    Cheryl on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Cheryl's angelic look at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

  10. Little Mix are pure fire as they hit the JBB red carpet

    Little Mix step out on the JBB red carpet
    Little Mix step out on the JBB red carpet. Picture: PA

  11. Marina Has Turned Out In All White To Join Clean Bandit On The JBB Stage

    Marina Diamandishas taken to red carpet for JBB 2018
    Marina Diamandishas taken to red carpet for JBB 2018. Picture: PA

  12. Olly Alexander of Years & Years is oozing cool (as usual)

    Olly Alexander of Years and Years on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Olly Alexander of Years and Years hits the JBB red carpet. Picture: PA

  13. Jason Derulo is dripping in jewellery for his red carpet Jingle Bell Ball photo op, look at those rings!

    Jason Derulo steps onto the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet
    Jason Derulo steps onto the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: PA

>Grab Our App To Make Sure You Catch Little Mix At The #CapitalJBB

More From Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola

Here's how you can watch the Jingle Bell Ball live!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

News

Sunday Jingle Bell Ball 2018 red carpet looks from Cheryl, Little Mix & more

The Hottest Jingle Bell Ball Sunday Red Carpet Looks From Little Mix, Cheryl & More

Capital's Jingle Bel Ball line-up is looking HUGE!

#CapitalJBB Line Up 2018 - Little Mix, David Guetta, Jason Derulo, Liam Payne & More Confirmed For The Jingle Bell Ball!
Backstage from the 2018 Jingle Bell Ball at London's O2

Your AAA Pass To All The Backstage Action From The 2018 Jingle Bell Ball