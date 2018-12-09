The Hottest Jingle Bell Ball Sunday Red Carpet Looks From Little Mix, Cheryl & More

Little Mix & Cheryl step out onto Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: PA

Sunday's Jingle Bell Ball has the likes of Little Mix, Cheryl, Years & Years taking to the stage at London's O2, but first they walk our infamous red carpet and serve some seriously fierce looks.

One of our favourite parts of whole of the Jingle Bell Ball is finally seeing the looks the celebs are serving which are always completely fierce, so let's take a look at what our A-listers have in store this year...

Clean Bandit are looking as sleek as ever in this low key ensemble, with Grace's nod to Christmas in this angelic headpiece Clean Bandit hit the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: PA For Sunday night Vick Hope, Roman Kemp & Sonny Jay have co-ordinated for this chic ensemble, yaaas guys! Vick Hope, Sonny Jay and Roman Kemp. Picture: PA We cannot. Handle. This. Much. Fire. Vick Hope's owned the JBB red carpet yet again Vick Hope hits the red carpet for Sunday's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA How sharp is Roman Kemp looking in this cord suit and loafer combo? We love it. Roman Kemp at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES Sonny Jay has turned it all the way up in this leather jacket look, and we totally spy those Yeezy's! Sonny Jay at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES Clean Bandit's Grace Chatto could almost be on the carpet at the Met Gala with this seriously high fashion look Clean Bandit on the red carpet. Picture: PA Marvin Humes is serving us biker vibes with Sunday's JBB red carpet look Marvin Humes steps onto Jingle Bell Ball red carpet 2018. Picture: PA Cheryl is slaying, or should we say sleigh-ing in this Christmassy Jingle Bell Ball red carpet look... Cheryl slays at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES We're genuinely obsessed with Cheryl's feathered white ensemble Cheryl's angelic look at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES Little Mix are pure fire as they hit the JBB red carpet Little Mix step out on the JBB red carpet. Picture: PA Marina Has Turned Out In All White To Join Clean Bandit On The JBB Stage Marina Diamandishas taken to red carpet for JBB 2018. Picture: PA Olly Alexander of Years & Years is oozing cool (as usual) Olly Alexander of Years and Years hits the JBB red carpet. Picture: PA Jason Derulo is dripping in jewellery for his red carpet Jingle Bell Ball photo op, look at those rings! Jason Derulo steps onto the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: PA

