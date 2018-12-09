The Hottest Jingle Bell Ball Sunday Red Carpet Looks From Little Mix, Cheryl & More
9 December 2018, 19:21 | Updated: 9 December 2018, 20:23
Sunday's Jingle Bell Ball has the likes of Little Mix, Cheryl, Years & Years taking to the stage at London's O2, but first they walk our infamous red carpet and serve some seriously fierce looks.
One of our favourite parts of whole of the Jingle Bell Ball is finally seeing the looks the celebs are serving which are always completely fierce, so let's take a look at what our A-listers have in store this year...
The Most Iconic Pictures From Saturday's Jingle Bell Ball Performances
-
Clean Bandit are looking as sleek as ever in this low key ensemble, with Grace's nod to Christmas in this angelic headpiece
-
For Sunday night Vick Hope, Roman Kemp & Sonny Jay have co-ordinated for this chic ensemble, yaaas guys!
-
We cannot. Handle. This. Much. Fire. Vick Hope's owned the JBB red carpet yet again
-
How sharp is Roman Kemp looking in this cord suit and loafer combo? We love it.
-
Sonny Jay has turned it all the way up in this leather jacket look, and we totally spy those Yeezy's!
-
Clean Bandit's Grace Chatto could almost be on the carpet at the Met Gala with this seriously high fashion look
-
Marvin Humes is serving us biker vibes with Sunday's JBB red carpet look
-
Cheryl is slaying, or should we say sleigh-ing in this Christmassy Jingle Bell Ball red carpet look...
-
We're genuinely obsessed with Cheryl's feathered white ensemble
-
Little Mix are pure fire as they hit the JBB red carpet
-
Marina Has Turned Out In All White To Join Clean Bandit On The JBB Stage
-
Olly Alexander of Years & Years is oozing cool (as usual)
-
Jason Derulo is dripping in jewellery for his red carpet Jingle Bell Ball photo op, look at those rings!
-
>Grab Our App To Make Sure You Catch Little Mix At The #CapitalJBB