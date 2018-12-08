The Most Iconic Pictures From Saturday's Jingle Bell Ball Performances
8 December 2018, 20:51
Feast your eyes on some of the most incredible moments from on-stage at the Jingle Bell Ball from London's O2, with performances
Here are all the amazing shots from this year's Jingle Bell Ball artist's, from our incredible show opener Liam Payne, to our favourite Olly Murs, Ellie Goulding shredding some serious guitar and a first from the legend that is Halsey, we've got it all!
Liam Payne just smashed the show opening for Saturday's Jingle Bell Ball
Liam Payne was joined by a brigade of dancers for his epic JBB set
Liam sang 'Get Low' and 'Strip That Down' during his set that sent fans wild
Liam Payne's four song opening set at Jingle Bell Ball had fans screaming London's O2 down
Ellie Goulding put on a huge performance and even shredded the guitar, what a legend
Ellie Goulding's set included her new song 'Close To Me' and some absolute classics such as 'Love Me Like You Do'
Rak-Su have returned to the Jingle Bell Ball stage for a second year & were perfectly co-ordinated in orange
Rak-Su brought their insane dance skills to the JBB stage and fans were living for it
Olly Murs looking like an actual rockstar whilst he belted out his new tune featuring Snoop Dogg 'Moves'
Olly Murs got up close and personal with fans during an intimate moment for 'Dear Darling'
Olly just owned the Jingle Bell Ball stage & reminded us why we're obsessed
