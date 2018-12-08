The Most Iconic Pictures From Saturday's Jingle Bell Ball Performances

Ellie Goulding, Liam Payne, Olly Murs & more perform Saturday's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA

Feast your eyes on some of the most incredible moments from on-stage at the Jingle Bell Ball from London's O2, with performances

Here are all the amazing shots from this year's Jingle Bell Ball artist's, from our incredible show opener Liam Payne, to our favourite Olly Murs, Ellie Goulding shredding some serious guitar and a first from the legend that is Halsey, we've got it all!

Liam Payne just smashed the show opening for Saturday's Jingle Bell Ball Liam Payne opens the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA Liam Payne was joined by a brigade of dancers for his epic JBB set Liam Payne with dancers on stage at Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Liam sang 'Get Low' and 'Strip That Down' during his set that sent fans wild Liam Payne opened Saturday's Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA Liam Payne's four song opening set at Jingle Bell Ball had fans screaming London's O2 down Liam Payne performed four songs to open the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Ellie Goulding put on a huge performance and even shredded the guitar, what a legend Ellie Goulding at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES Ellie Goulding's set included her new song 'Close To Me' and some absolute classics such as 'Love Me Like You Do' Ellie Goulding followed Liam Payne at this yea's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Rak-Su have returned to the Jingle Bell Ball stage for a second year & were perfectly co-ordinated in orange Rak-Su performing at the 2018 Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Rak-Su brought their insane dance skills to the JBB stage and fans were living for it Rak-Su brought the energy at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Olly Murs looking like an actual rockstar whilst he belted out his new tune featuring Snoop Dogg 'Moves' Olly Murs was a total crowd pleaser at this year's JBB. Picture: PA Olly Murs got up close and personal with fans during an intimate moment for 'Dear Darling' Olly Murs sitting on the stage at the 2018 Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Olly just owned the Jingle Bell Ball stage & reminded us why we're obsessed Olly Murs on stage. Picture: PA

