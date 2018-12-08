Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Anne-Marie & More Serve Serious Red Carpet Looks

8 December 2018, 17:51 | Updated: 8 December 2018, 20:58

Liam Payne serves a serious red carpet Jingle Bell Ball look
Liam Payne serves a serious red carpet Jingle Bell Ball look. Picture: PA

The stars and our Capital DJ's are hitting the red carpet ahead of their Jingle Bell Ball performances here at London's O2, and they're serving some serious looks, have a look for yourself...

The red carpet is rolled out and stars such as Liam Payne, Rita Ora and Rak-Su are hitting London's O2 for the first night of the Jingle Bell Ball to serve some serious looks for us!

Your AAA Pass To All The Backstage Action From The 2018 Jingle Bell Ball

  1. Rak-Su are looking seriously sharp on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

    Rak-Su hit the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Rak-Su hit the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA

  2. Liam Payne's wrapped up in this furry leather jacket ahead of his performance, and we love it

    Liam Payne on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Liam Payne on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

  3. Our very own Roman Kemp is looking pretty in pink hitting the carpet before the show starts!

    Roman Kemp on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Roman Kemp hits the red carpet ahead of 2018 Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA

  4. Roman, Vicky & Sonny hit the carpet looking all kinds of glamorous before the show

    Vick Hope, Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Vick Hope, Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay. Picture: PA

  5. Yaaas, Marvin Humes has arrived looking extremely suave in all black

    Marvin Humes during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Marvin Humes during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

  6. We're living for Jonas Blue's American high school twist on this red carpet look

    Jonas Blue on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Jonas Blue's slick look on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: PA

  7. DJ'ing duo Loud Luxury have touched down & are looking stylish AF

    Loud Luxury on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Loud Luxury on the red carpet. Picture: PA IMAGES

  8. Ellie Goulding rocks a bridal inspired gown for her performance

    Ellie Goulding on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Ellie Goulding at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

  9. Anne-Marie switches out of Kanye for this incredible red slit dress

    Anne-Marie on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Anne-Marie switches looks for Jingle Bell Ball . Picture: PA

  10. Anne-Marie's face is absolutely beat at the Jingle Bell Ball

    Anne-Marie on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Anne-Marie's make-up is glowing at the JBB. Picture: PA

  11. James Arthur is certainly ready for Christmas in this wintery get up

    James Arthur on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    James Arthur smoulders at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

  12. Rita Ora looks like a real life cartoon character in this Moschino design

    Rita Ora on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Rita Ora at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

  13. Rita Ora's hair and make-up is genuinely flawless for her JBB red carpet look

    Rita Ora on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Rita Ora on the red carpet. Picture: PA

