Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Anne-Marie & More Serve Serious Red Carpet Looks

Liam Payne serves a serious red carpet Jingle Bell Ball look. Picture: PA

The stars and our Capital DJ's are hitting the red carpet ahead of their Jingle Bell Ball performances here at London's O2, and they're serving some serious looks, have a look for yourself...

The red carpet is rolled out and stars such as Liam Payne, Rita Ora and Rak-Su are hitting London's O2 for the first night of the Jingle Bell Ball to serve some serious looks for us!

Rak-Su are looking seriously sharp on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet Rak-Su hit the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Liam Payne's wrapped up in this furry leather jacket ahead of his performance, and we love it Liam Payne on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES Our very own Roman Kemp is looking pretty in pink hitting the carpet before the show starts! Roman Kemp hits the red carpet ahead of 2018 Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Roman, Vicky & Sonny hit the carpet looking all kinds of glamorous before the show Vick Hope, Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay. Picture: PA Yaaas, Marvin Humes has arrived looking extremely suave in all black Marvin Humes during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES We're living for Jonas Blue's American high school twist on this red carpet look Jonas Blue's slick look on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: PA DJ'ing duo Loud Luxury have touched down & are looking stylish AF Loud Luxury on the red carpet. Picture: PA IMAGES Ellie Goulding rocks a bridal inspired gown for her performance Ellie Goulding at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES Anne-Marie switches out of Kanye for this incredible red slit dress Anne-Marie switches looks for Jingle Bell Ball . Picture: PA Anne-Marie's face is absolutely beat at the Jingle Bell Ball Anne-Marie's make-up is glowing at the JBB. Picture: PA James Arthur is certainly ready for Christmas in this wintery get up James Arthur smoulders at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES Rita Ora looks like a real life cartoon character in this Moschino design Rita Ora at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES Rita Ora's hair and make-up is genuinely flawless for her JBB red carpet look Rita Ora on the red carpet. Picture: PA

