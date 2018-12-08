Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Anne-Marie & More Serve Serious Red Carpet Looks
8 December 2018, 17:51 | Updated: 8 December 2018, 20:58
The stars and our Capital DJ's are hitting the red carpet ahead of their Jingle Bell Ball performances here at London's O2, and they're serving some serious looks, have a look for yourself...
The red carpet is rolled out and stars such as Liam Payne, Rita Ora and Rak-Su are hitting London's O2 for the first night of the Jingle Bell Ball to serve some serious looks for us!
Your AAA Pass To All The Backstage Action From The 2018 Jingle Bell Ball
-
Rak-Su are looking seriously sharp on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet
-
Liam Payne's wrapped up in this furry leather jacket ahead of his performance, and we love it
-
Our very own Roman Kemp is looking pretty in pink hitting the carpet before the show starts!
-
Roman, Vicky & Sonny hit the carpet looking all kinds of glamorous before the show
-
Yaaas, Marvin Humes has arrived looking extremely suave in all black
-
We're living for Jonas Blue's American high school twist on this red carpet look
-
DJ'ing duo Loud Luxury have touched down & are looking stylish AF
-
Ellie Goulding rocks a bridal inspired gown for her performance
-
Anne-Marie switches out of Kanye for this incredible red slit dress
-
Anne-Marie's face is absolutely beat at the Jingle Bell Ball
-
James Arthur is certainly ready for Christmas in this wintery get up
-
Rita Ora looks like a real life cartoon character in this Moschino design
-
Rita Ora's hair and make-up is genuinely flawless for her JBB red carpet look
>Grab Our App To Make Sure You Catch All Of The Performers At The #CapitalJBB