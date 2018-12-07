Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham Split: What Will Happen To Their Love Island Spin-Off Show?

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have split after 6 months. Picture: Getty

Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham confirmed they were filming their own reality TV show, Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham won everyone's heart after winning this year’s Love Island series, but work commitments are in the air after the pair announced their split.

Love Island Fans Fear For Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham’s Pet Dog After Couple Announce Split

Though the two have parted ways romantically, Jack and Dani still have some long-term commitments from Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island to presenting an award at the 25th National Television Awards next month.

The former lovebirds have spent the last few months filming Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island which is reported to still to broadcast on ITVBe.

In an interview, the Essex star teases: “We go to a couple of different countries and just experience life together. I really enjoyed filming it, it was so much fun”

So far, the only three surviving couples left from this season are Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson, Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel, and Zara McDermott and Adam Collard.

The Love Island Christmas Special will air on December 17th but it’s not known whether the two had broken up before filming.

