Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham Split: What Will Happen To Their Love Island Spin-Off Show?

7 December 2018, 13:44

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have split after 6 months.
Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have split after 6 months. Picture: Getty

Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham confirmed they were filming their own reality TV show, Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham won everyone's heart after winning this year’s Love Island series, but work commitments are in the air after the pair announced their split.

Love Island Fans Fear For Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham’s Pet Dog After Couple Announce Split

Though the two have parted ways romantically, Jack and Dani still have some long-term commitments from Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island to presenting an award at the 25th National Television Awards next month.

The former lovebirds have spent the last few months filming Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island which is reported to still to broadcast on ITVBe.

In an interview, the Essex star teases: “We go to a couple of different countries and just experience life together. I really enjoyed filming it, it was so much fun”

So far, the only three surviving couples left from this season are Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson, Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel, and Zara McDermott and Adam Collard.

The Love Island Christmas Special will air on December 17th but it’s not known whether the two had broken up before filming.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality News

Latest Love Island News

Love Island couples Wes, Megan, Georgia, Sam and Jack and Dani

Which Love Island 2018 Couples Are Still Together Following Shock Jack And Dani Split
Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's Love Island relationship timeline!

Jack Fincham And Dani Dyer Relationship Details Revealed As They Confirm Shock Split
Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham announce they have split.

Love Island Fans Fear For Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham’s Pet Dog After Couple Announce Split
Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham are still looking loved up in upcoming Love Island reunion

Love Island Reunion Teaser Shows Exes Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham Still Loved Up
Love Island's Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer confirm split

Love Island Winners Jack Fincham & Dani Dyer Confirm They've Split Up

More Movies & TV News

Jamie Redknapp calls Emily Atack's interest in him 'sweet'

Jamie Redknapp Jokes Dad Harry Is 'Like Tinder' In Response To Emily Atack's Advances
RuPaul's Drag Race coming to UK in 2019

RuPaul's Drag Race Is Coming To The UK To Crown The 'Queen Of Great Britain'
I'm A Celebrity's Dec responds to a fan's claim the show is fixed

I'm A Celebrity: Dec Hits Back At A Fan's Claim The Show Is Fixed
The Love Island cast are set to reunite.

Love Island Christmas Special 2018: What Date Is It On? Who Is Returning? Details Revealed
Harry Styles inspired sitcom 'Happy Together' cancelled after two months

Harry Styles Inspired Sitcom Happy Together Has An Uncertain Future For Series 2