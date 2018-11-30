Love Island’s Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham’s Reality Show Banned From Filming Their Arguments

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham are filming for their own reality TV show. Picture: Instagram

The Love Island winners Dani and Jack have been filming for their own reality TV show but it sounds like things aren’t going smoothly…

Following their victory on Love Island this summer, we are seriously buzzing to see winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham’s own reality TV show… but it sounds like things haven’t been going that smoothly during the filming of Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island.

According to reports, the couple have banned the crew from recording their arguments, with a source telling the tabloids, “Jack and Dani were watched by the nation for eight weeks on Love Island – but that’s very different to having cameras in your home capturing your every movement on a day to basis.

“They weren’t very comfortable with it at first – and Dani in particular was quite vocal about not wanting her arguments with Jack filmed.

“There were some complaints that Dani refused to give any ‘reality’ to the show and she struggled to be as natural as she was during the summer.

“In the end bosses were questioning whether the series should even be aired but equally didn’t want to disappoint the fans.”

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have reportedly been having problems with filming. Picture: Instagram

A spokesperson for ITV said, “We have a great relationship with Jack and Dani and have enjoyed working with them throughout the series. We’re really pleased with how it is taking shape."

The only other couple to have had a spin-off show were Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood, but theirs was cancelled mid-way through their planned six episodes.

Jack revealed, “Filming the show wasn’t easy. It was tough, it was intense – you’re on camera most days of the week all day long. We filmed for the reality show in mine and Dani’s flat which was strange.

"We obviously had some amazing opportunities like going to China and Rome – that was all amazing. But let’s be honest some days I didn’t want to film, not in my flat – I just wanted to be chilling.

"It was very different. I had to adjust to it. After a little while I thought I don’t need to do my hair today because you’re filming me all the time anyway.

"We were trying to live our lives normally but there were cameras there. It put me on edge a bit – but once I settled into it I relaxed, that’s the most important thing."

