Jack Fincham Brutally Hints Split From Dani Dyer Was ‘Lucky Escape’ After She’s Pictured Kissing Her Ex

Jack Fincham hinted he had a 'lucky escape' from Dani Dyer. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Jack Fincham liked – and then un-liked – a series of shady tweets after ex Dani Dyer was pictured snogging her ex.

Love Island 2018 winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer called their romance quits in March, and weeks later it appears the daughter of Danny Dyer has already moved on from any heartache.

Dani was pictured passionately kissing her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence over the Easter weekend, and it seems Jack had a lot of thoughts on the situation as he went on a ‘liking’ spree of cryptic tweets on Twitter – many of which he has since un-liked.

Love Island's Dani Dyer Gets Emotional Over Fans’ Support Following Split From Jack Fincham

Jack Fincham liked a tweet saying he's had 'a lucky escape'. Picture: Jack Fincham/Twitter

However, one shady tweet he hasn’t un-liked hints he he “had a lucky escape”.

The fan’s tweet read: “Loved being blocked by Dani for pointing out the obvious. All I can say @jack_charlesf you got a lucky escape.”

Dani was seen snogging her ex just a few weeks after splitting from Jack, whom she was with for eight months. Meanwhile, former couple Dani and Sammy were together for around a year before she took part in Love Island.

After the pictures of her kissing her ex emerged Dani disabled the comments on her Instagram profile following backlash from fans over how quick she has moved on.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News