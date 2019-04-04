Love Island's Dani Dyer Gets Emotional Over Fans’ Support Following Split From Jack Fincham

4 April 2019, 13:11 | Updated: 4 April 2019, 13:13

Dani Dyer has been feeling emotional following her split from Jack Fincham
Dani Dyer has been feeling emotional following her split from Jack Fincham. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Dani Dyer has seemingly been feeling extra emotional following her split from Love Island beau Jack Fincham, welling up as she read through fans’ supportive messages.

Jack Fincham confirmed his split from Love Island girlfriend Dani Dyer in a statement, saying they still have “a lot of love for each other” but their romance “wasn’t meant to be”.

While she has so far stayed silent on their break-up, Dani did reveal she was feeling somewhat emotional as she responded to fans’ supportive messages about her new book.

Jack Fincham Announces Split From Dani Dyer Via Instagram Story

Dani Dyer thanked supportive fans for their heartfelt messages
Dani Dyer thanked supportive fans for their heartfelt messages. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Posting a series of messages hailing her “an inspiration” and “so relatable”, Dani replied to some of her fans, including one note which said: “You are killing it. Super proud and love how honest you are.”

An emotional Dani then responded: “I wanna cry, thank you for this message and for everything, I love you.”

The Love Island 2018 winners confirmed their split with a post shared on Jack’s Instagram Stories, following days of speculation the couple had gone their separate ways.

In December last year they had fans fearing they’d split after Dani jokingly announced their break-up following a heated argument between them, but sadly this time it seems their separation is for good.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Your Favourite Love Island Stars

Hot On Capital

Amber Turner is still in love with ex Dan Edgar

TOWIE’s Amber Turner ‘Still In Love’ With Dan Edgar – As He Begins New Romance With Chloe Sims

TV & Film

Joe Jonas posts hilarious photo of Sophie Turner and Jack Gleeson

Joe Jonas 'Jealous' As Fiancée Sophie Turner Poses With King Joffrey At Game Of Thrones Premiere

TV & Film

Ariana Grande has been confirmed as the headliner of Coachella 2019.

Ariana Grande Headlining Coachella 2019: News, Updates, Tickets & How To Watch

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé reportedly has Netflix documentary and album in works

A Beyoncé Netflix Documentary & Greatest Hits Album Is Apparently On The Way

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber shared a selfie during a therapy session

Justin Bieber Shares Glimpse Into Therapy Session: 'It's Cool To Have A Healthy Mind'