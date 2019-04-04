Love Island's Dani Dyer Gets Emotional Over Fans’ Support Following Split From Jack Fincham

Dani Dyer has been feeling emotional following her split from Jack Fincham. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Dani Dyer has seemingly been feeling extra emotional following her split from Love Island beau Jack Fincham, welling up as she read through fans’ supportive messages.

Jack Fincham confirmed his split from Love Island girlfriend Dani Dyer in a statement, saying they still have “a lot of love for each other” but their romance “wasn’t meant to be”.

While she has so far stayed silent on their break-up, Dani did reveal she was feeling somewhat emotional as she responded to fans’ supportive messages about her new book.

Jack Fincham Announces Split From Dani Dyer Via Instagram Story

Dani Dyer thanked supportive fans for their heartfelt messages. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Posting a series of messages hailing her “an inspiration” and “so relatable”, Dani replied to some of her fans, including one note which said: “You are killing it. Super proud and love how honest you are.”

An emotional Dani then responded: “I wanna cry, thank you for this message and for everything, I love you.”

The Love Island 2018 winners confirmed their split with a post shared on Jack’s Instagram Stories, following days of speculation the couple had gone their separate ways.

In December last year they had fans fearing they’d split after Dani jokingly announced their break-up following a heated argument between them, but sadly this time it seems their separation is for good.

