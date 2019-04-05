Love Island’s Dani Dyer Breaks Silence On Jack Fincham Split: ‘It Just Didn’t Work Out’

Dani Dyer said her relationship with Jack Fincham 'didn't work out'. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Dani Dyer has spoken out about her split from her Love Island beau Jack Fincham one day after he shared a statement confirming their break-up.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham called time on their romance nine months after falling for each other on Love Island last summer, meaning there are no longer any couples from the 2018 series still together.

Jack confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement on Instagram Story, writing that they’re “not in a relationship anymore”, but that they still “love and care” for each other.

Jack Fincham Announces Split From Dani Dyer Via Instagram Story

Speaking to the Huffington Post, Dani said they “just didn’t work out”, explaining: "There’s going to be a lot of stuff going on about it, but it’ll be fine. I wish all the best for Jack, it just didn’t work out.”

She added: “It is tough, you know? A lot of people are going to be like 'oh, it’s a publicity stunt', but to be honest, I’d rather be with someone going through a book tour, it’d be nice to have that.

Dani also said there’s “never a good time” to break up, saying: “There’s Christmas, oh, there’s a birthday, oh, there’s Easter… there’s never a good time. It's just happened, but it’s just one of them things."

The news comes less than a week after Dani described their relationship as “solid” on the Jonathan Ross Show.

