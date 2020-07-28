Dani Dyer Pregnant: Due Date And Baby Details Of Love Island Star’s First Child

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence are pregnant with their first baby. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, but when is her due date and are they having a boy or girl? Here are the pregnancy details we know so far…

Love Island star Dani Dyer and boyfriend Sammy Kimmence are expecting their first baby together, with the 24-year-old announcing she’s pregnant with a cute Instagram picture.

Fans of the former islander are now eager to know more about Dani’s pregnancy details, including her due date and whether they’ve found out if they’re expecting a baby boy or girl.

When announcing their baby news, Dany and Sammy showed a picture of their latest scan, suggesting she’s around the three-month mark in her pregnancy journey at the time of writing.

Here are Dani’s baby details we know so far, from due date to baby names…

What is Dani Dyer’s due date?

Expectant mums typically wait until the three or four month stage of their pregnancy to share the news, so Dani’s due date is likely to be around January 2021 given they announced their surprise at the end of July.

Love Island 2018 winner Dani is yet to confirm her exact due date, but she did write ‘2021’ in the caption of her Instagram announcement.

She wrote: “Little bubba can’t believe you are going to be ours. Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful.. 2021.”

Dani Dyer's due date is the start of 2021. Picture: Sammy Kimmence/Instagram

Is Dani Dyer having a baby boy or baby girl?

Dani Dyer and boyfriend Sammy Kimmence are parents-to-be. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

It’s not yet known whether Dani and Sammy have found out the sex of their baby, but in the star’s announcement post she seemed to hint they don’t yet know as she added both a pink and blue heart emoji.

Sammy did the same with his own social media announcement.

Expectant mothers can usually find out whether they're having a son or daughter at the second scan usually taken between 18 - 21 weeks, according to the NHS.

Have Dani and boyfriend Sammy discussed baby names?

Dani and Sammy are yet to share their baby name ideas with fans, but one of Dani’s close friends named her daughter Meadow at the start of the year so it’s possible she’ll pick something just as unique.

