Dani Dyer Is Pregnant With Her First Child With Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence

Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence. Picture: Getty / Dani Dyer/Instagram

Love Island’s Dani Dyer has announced she’s pregnant with her first baby, with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

Love Island winner Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first child.

The 24-year-old, who is in a relationship with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, shared the happy news with her 3.2million followers in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Dani Dyer Pregnant: Due Date And Baby Details Of Love Island Star’s First Child

Dani Dyer is pregnant! Picture: instagram

It read: “Little bubba can’t believe you are going to be ours.

“Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful.. 2021.”

Dani’s celebrity pals have been congratulating the reality star on Instagram, with Megan Barton-Hanson writing: “Oh my goddess!! Congrats babe you’re going to be the best momma.”

“Oh my god. Love you!!,” Samira Mighty wrote.

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence announced they're expecting their first baby. Picture: Sammy Kimmence/Instagram

Hayley Hughes also said she was ‘so happy’ for her Love Island co-star and Lauren Pope added: “Aw huge congratulations.”

Dani was in a relationship with Sammy Kimmence before she found fame on the 2018 series of Love Island.

She went on to win the show with Jack Fincham, who recently welcomed a daughter, named Blossom, but the relationship wasn’t meant to be and they ended up splitting up.

Soon after, Dani was photographed kissing her ex-boyfriend, Sammy, and the pair made things official in 2019.

Although they split briefly in March of this year, they’re now back together and seem happier than ever.

Congratulations!

> Download Our App For All The Latest News