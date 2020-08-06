Pregnant Dani Dyer Wants To Name Baby Ariana But Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence ‘Won’t Have It'

6 August 2020, 10:47

Dani Dyer, who is pregnant with her first child, wants to name her baby Ariana.
Pregnant Dani Dyer has been opening up about baby names.

Dani Dyer, who is pregnant with her first child, has revealed she wants to call her baby Ariana, after ‘God is a Woman’ singer Ariana Grande.

However, her boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence, is against the moniker and ‘won’t have it’.

Dani Dyer Gets A Prank Phone Call By An Ariana Grande Impersonator

Dani Dyer has been showing off her baby bump on Instagram.
Dani, who has been showing off her growing baby bump, made the revelation during an Instagram Q&A with her followers.

One fan asked: “I swear you said in your book you and Sammy agreed to call your baby Ariana?”

Dani replied: “Honestly the first thing I said is I’m calling it Ariana if it’s a girl!

Pregnant Dani Dyer wants to call her baby Ariana after Ariana Grande.
“But can you imagine! I think everyone would be like *facepalm emoji*.

“Maybe the middle name?”

When asked if she’s thought of a boys name, she replied: “Yes we have agreed on a boys name but can not agree on a girls name!

“I like really unusual names but Sammy won’t have it.”

Dani announced she was expecting her first child in an Instagram post last week.

She captioned it: "Little bubba can’t believe you are going to be ours.

"Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful... 2021."

