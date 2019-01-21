Dani Dyer Gets A Prank Phone Call By An Ariana Grande Impersonator

21 January 2019, 10:12

Love Island's Dani Dyer believed she met her idol, Ariana Grande, on live radio, only to find out that it was a prank by her boyfriend, Jack Fincham.

After Dani Dyer pranked Jack Fincham by leading her fans to believe they were getting married, Love Island Jack Fincham got his own back.

The reality star organised an Ariana Grande impersonator to call Dani, while they caught up with Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay.

Of course, would it be a Jack Fincham prank if he didn't spin it so that the "Ariana Grande" fancied him?

The '7 rings' singer - who was actually portrayed by one of the Capital staff members - banged on about how funny and cute Jack was, only to almost bag herself a date with Jack, seemingly.

Jack Fincham pranked Dani after she joked they were engaged
Jack Fincham pranked Dani after she joked they were engaged. Picture: Capital

Jack seems pretty pleased to have got his own back on Dani, and Dani seems pretty pleased because now we have to organise a meeting between her and Ari.

Recently, Dani Dyer posted to her social media platforms that Jack Fincham had proposed to her, after Roman dared her to.

She uploaded an Instagram Story of a ring on her finger, with the caption "I said YES!"

