Ariana Grande Throws A Futuristic, Heavenly House Party in '7 rings' Music Video

Ariana Grande gave 'My Favourite Things' a bass-heavy update in her brand new anthem, '7 rings'.

After teasing her follow-up to 'thank u, next' on social media for some time, Ariana Grande finally dropped the music video for her brand new song, '7 rings'.

At midnight, Ari released a hip-hop alternative to The Sound of Music's 'My Favourite Things', where she sings lyrics such as "Breakfast at Tiffany's, and bottles of bubbles. Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble."

Ariana Grande throws a house party in her '7 rings' video. Picture: YouTube

In the exceptionally pink video, Ariana invites her squad of gorgeous girls (including Tayla Parx and Victoria Monét) to join her for one hell of a house party, one on condition - that they all wear one of the seven iconic rings.

The 'God is a woman' singer vandalises cars, branding them with graffiti as she pour champagne out for everyone.

And it wouldn't be an Ariana Grande music video if there wasn't a surprise cameo from an A-lister. This time, Ari was accompanied by her dog, Toulouse. Ariana posted on Twitter, saying "T wasn't originally supposed to be in this video but he literally wouldn't leave me / set / the shot so".

T wasn't originally supposed to be in this video but he literally wouldn't leave me / set / the shot so pic.twitter.com/CrkQZ3p4RO — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 17, 2019

Ariana Grande - '7 rings' Lyrics:

[Verse 1]

Yeah, breakfast at Tiffany's and bottles of bubbles

Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble

Lashes and diamonds, ATM machines

Buy myself all of my favorite things (Yeah)

Been through some bad shit, I should be a sad bitch

Who woulda thought it'd turn me to a savage?

Rather be tied up with cuffs and not strings

Write my own checks like I write what I sing, yeah (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus 1]

My wrist, stop watchin', my neck is flossin'

Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin'

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it

I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (Yeah)

[Chorus]

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it

I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (Yeah)

[Verse 2]

Wearing a ring, but ain't gon' be no "Mrs."

Buy matching diamonds for six of my bitches

I'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches

Think retail therapy my new addiction

Whoever said money can't solve your problems

Must not have had enough money to solve 'em

They say "Which one?" I say "Nah, I want all of 'em"

Happiness is the same price as red-bottoms

[Pre-Chorus 2]

My smile is beamin', my skin is gleamin'

The way it shine, I know you've seen it (You've seen it)

I bought a crib just for the closet

Both his and hers, I want it, I got it, yeah

[Chorus]

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it (Baby)

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it (Oh yeah)

I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (Yeah)

[Bridge]

I got my receipts, be lookin' like phone numbers

If it ain't money, then wrong number

Black card is my business card

The way it be settin' the tone for me

I don't mean to brag, but I be like, "Put it in the bag," yeah

When you see them racks, they stacked up like my ass, yeah

Shoot, go from the store to the booth

Make it all back in one loop, give me the loot

Never mind, I got the juice

Nothing but net when we shoot

Look at my neck, look at my jet

Ain't got enough money to pay me respect

Ain't no budget when I'm on the set

If I like it, then that's what I get, yeah

[Chorus]

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it (Yeah)

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it (Oh yeah, yeah)

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it

I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (Yeah)