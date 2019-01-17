Ariana Grande Fans Tracked Down The Man Who Sold Her The Actual '7 Rings'

Ariana Grande buying her 7 rings from Tiffany & Co jeweller Tony Jabaly. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande's new single '7 Rings' is due for release on Friday and her fans have taken it upon themselves to track down the jeweller who sold her the actual 7 rings.

Ariana Grande's new single '7 Rings' is nearly upon and after months of teasing we can all finally sleep better knowing that in just a matter of hours, Ari's sweet tones will be running through our ear canals.

Earlier in the week, the 'No Tears To Cry' singer used her Instagram account to show off the 7 rings used in the music video and now a fan has taken it upon themselves to find out where they were from!

Ariana Grande's Hidden Messages In 7 Rings Teaser Uncovered By Fans

It turns out the 7 rings were sold by New York jeweller Tony Jabaly. The Tiffany & Co worker posted a snap of himself with Ariana Grande and captioned it, "It was my pleasure today to work with Ariana Grande. Such a sweetheart person."

Tony then posted the same image again a few days later with the new caption "Proud to have made the sale of the 7 Rings @Arianagrande".

Ariana Grande at Tiffany & Co buying 7 rings for her new music video. Picture: Instagram: Tony Jabaly

Ariana, who recently had a pokemon inked on her arm has also been heavily rumoured to be headlining Lollapalooza in what is shaping up to be one of the biggest years of her career so far.

We'll Send You A Diamond Ring If You Download Our Free App... Haha Nah, We Won't