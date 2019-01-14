Ariana Grande Reveals Pokémon Arm Tattoo

Ariana Grande has added an arm tattoo to her collection. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande has revealed she has a tattoo of a Pokémon on her arm.

Ariana Grande is a big fan of tattoos and the 'thank u, next' singer treated herself to a new inking at the weekend of the Pokémon Eevee.

She already has a bumble bee, a symbol of the Manchester terror attack, a Venus symbol, a moon and the word 'babydoll' along with a few others.

Revealing the tattoo on Instagram, she wrote: "I've wanted this for so long. Thank you so much." [sic]

Ariana Grande has showed off her brand new tattoo!

The Coachella headliner, who kicks off her Sweetener World Tour in March, also admitted she'd spent her entire day off playing a Pokémon game.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, she said: "Honestly. Yesterday I had a day off and I played Pokémon let’s go Eevee for fifteen hours. Honestly." [sic]

Ariana is currently gearing up to drop her brand new single '7 Rings' on Friday January 18.

The song was inspired by the fact she treated her 6 best friends to diamond rings from Tiffany shortly after her split from Pete Davidson.

It's unclear if we'll get the music video (and hopefully some bloopers, too!) at the same time or if that will drop on a later date.

Either way, Ari, we're ready for you!

