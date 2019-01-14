Pete Davidson 'Doesn't Like' Ex Ariana Grande's 'Huge' Comments

Pete Davidson's not happy about ex's Ariana Grande's 'huge' comments. Picture: PA/Instagram

Pete Davidson's spoken out about Ariana Grande's 'huge' comments during a comedy performance calling her a 'genius' for ensuring his future partners are 'disappointed'.

Pete Davidson's addressed ex Ariana Grande's comments about his 'huge' manhood during a comedy show, making it clear he's unhappy with the singer's hints and even suggested she's a 'genius' who purposefully made them to ensure future partners are 'disappointed'.

Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale Were 'Very Flirty' At Golden Globes Party

We've come to expect Pete to tell his truth on stage and he's openly referenced his relationship with Ariana on a number of occasions, but his most recent gig didn't hold back.

Referring to a page dedicated to him in her Mean Girls inspired Burn Book for 'thank u, next' that read 'HUUUUUGE' he said: "I don’t like that she talked all that sh*t... Why would she tell everyone I have a huge p**is?"

The SNL star went onto call the move 'genius', joking that 'everything is huge' to the 5''1 pop star and even insinuated Ari' said it on purpose so that 'every girl who sees [it] for the rest of his life is disappointed."

Ariana writes 'huuuge' on Pete Davidson's 'thank u, next' burn book page. Picture: Twitter

During Pete and Ari's whirlwind romance, the 'Imagine' singer dropped hints about Pete, who also sparked the 2018 term 'Big D*ck Energy', when she tweeted and deleted a joke in response to a fan asking how long her new song was.

When a fan asked 'how long is it?' the 25-year-old replied: "Like 10 inches?...oh [...] I mean like a lil over a minute."

Ariana Grande tweets and deletes joke about Pete Davidson. Picture: Twitter

Pete's also recently been linked to 45-year-old actress Kate Beckinsale after they reportedly flirted up a storm at Netflix's Golden Globes after party, so it looks like he's firmly moved on from his engagement to Ari and is slowly opening up about their relationship...albeit, on stage in front of a huge audience.

One audience member reportedly shouted her name out 'Davidson 'smiled sheepishly and said simply 'Yes'... so we guess everyone should watch this space!

