Coachella 2019 – Line Up, Dates, Headliner And More… Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino Confirmed

Ariana Grande has been confirmed as the headliner of Coachella 2019. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande, Tame Impala and Childish Gambino have been confirmed as headliners for this year’s festival.

Coachella is one of the biggest events in the international festival calendar, and being asked to headline the weekends is every artist’s dream gig – but who will be performing in the Valley in 2019?

American Music Awards 2018 Performances: Who Is Singing At The Ceremony?

Ariana Grande, Tame Impala and Childish Gambino have all been confirmed as headliners as Coachella unveiled the full line-up for 2019's festival.

The full Coachella 2019 line-up. Picture: Coachella

Joining them will be the likes of Diplo, Juice WRLD, The 1975, Solange, J Balvin, Khalid, Zedd and so many more.

Kanye West had been rumoured to be in the running to headline the show, following in the footsteps of the likes of Beyoncé who headlined last year, but pulled out due to issues with his stage requirements.

Kanye didn't want to perform on the standard stage, instead requesting his own moving stage with a source telling TMZ, "These 40x60 stages are so archaic. It's the same type of stage on which Shakespeare's works were performed hundreds of years ago."

The organisers, however, didn't want to cause disruption to the festival and the other artists to accommodate his request so he ended up pulling out of performing.

Another name that was in the running from October was Childish Gambino, real name Donald Glover, who has been confirmed to return to the stage after his 2012 performance at the iconic festival.

Justin Timberlake was another possibility to be the headliner but it didn't materialise this year.

Coachella takes place in the Coachella Valley in Indio, California and runs across two weeks. In 2019 it will be taking place from 12th- 21st April.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Coachella News