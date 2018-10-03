American Music Awards 2018 Performances: Who Is Singing At The Ceremony?
3 October 2018, 10:35 | Updated: 8 October 2018, 07:19
With the American Music Awards quickly approaching, we're counting down the full list of performers announced so far.
The American Music Awards are taking place on Tuesday, 9 October 2018, and the likes of Post Malone, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa are all set to perform.
Check out the full list of performers set to take the stage at this year's AMAs...
Taylor Swift
Dua Lipa
Benny Blanco with Halsey and Khalid
Cardi B with Bad Bunny and J Balvin
Mariah Carey
Carrie Underwood
Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Ciara with Missy Elliott
Panic! At The Disco
Camila Cabello
Camila is performing at the @AMAs this year!!! 🌹 Coming to a tv near you next Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC. ✨ #AMAs pic.twitter.com/x7xikomoI9— Camila Access (@CamilaAccess) October 3, 2018
Imagine Dragons
UPDATE: The 'Radioactive' band have pulled out of the AMAs due to a personal family matter.
we're very sorry to share that we're no longer able to perform at this year's @AMAs due to a personal family matter. sending lots of love to the other performers, and we'll be there in spirit.— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) October 7, 2018