American Music Awards 2018 Performances: Who Is Singing At The Ceremony?

3 October 2018, 10:35 | Updated: 8 October 2018, 07:19

Taylor Swift is set to open the AMAs with 'I Did Something Bad'
Taylor Swift is set to open the AMAs with 'I Did Something Bad'. Picture: Getty

With the American Music Awards quickly approaching, we're counting down the full list of performers announced so far.

The American Music Awards are taking place on Tuesday, 9 October 2018, and the likes of Post Malone, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa are all set to perform.

Check out the full list of performers set to take the stage at this year's AMAs...

  1. Taylor Swift

  2. Dua Lipa

  3. Benny Blanco with Halsey and Khalid

  4. Cardi B with Bad Bunny and J Balvin

  5. Mariah Carey

  6. Carrie Underwood

  7. Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign

  8. Ciara with Missy Elliott

  9. Panic! At The Disco

  10. Camila Cabello

  11. Imagine Dragons

    UPDATE: The 'Radioactive' band have pulled out of the AMAs due to a personal family matter.

