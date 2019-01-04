WATCH: Ariana Grande Drops 'thank u, next' Bloopers With Legally Blonde Inspired Deleted Scene

Ariana Grande has released several bloopers from the filming of the 'thank u, next' music video, along with a deleted scene, inspired by Legally Blonde.

Ariana Grande - who's just been announced as a Coachella headliner - has proved she has the best of times while filming her music videos, after dropping a four-minute-long video of all of her bloopers during the filming of 'thank u, next'.

She also included a short deleted scene, which never made it to the final video, parodying Legally Blonde.

The video opens with a shot-for-shot recreation of the "I’m taking the f***ing dog!" scene; which stars Jennifer Coolidge, much like the original.

Not only did the 'God is a woman' singer seem to have such a laugh, but it gave us a great bit of ad-libbing from Kris Jenner, who apparently improvised the line "I told her... If she ever had sex without a condom, she’d get chlamydia and die".

Ariana Grande shared a deleted scene from the 'thank u, next' video. Picture: Getty

We would watch a whole movie made entirely of this. We just feel sorry for the moment Troye Sivan would have to get pushed over and over again, for our amusement.

Ariana first released the music video for 'thank u, next' at the end of November, after teasing it for some time beforehand.