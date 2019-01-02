Ariana Grande Says She’s Not Dating In 2019

She's focussing on herself. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande has vowed not to date anybody new in 2019.

The ‘God is a woman’ singer endured her fair share of heartbreak last year.

First she split from Mac Miller, back in May, before meeting Pete Davidson who she got engaged to following a whirlwind romance.

However, their relationship wasn’t meant to be and they went their separate ways in October just weeks after Mac passed away.

So it’s no surprise she’s decided to take a break from the dating scene and focus on herself.

She made this very clear when a fan shared a screenshot of an article on Twitter which read ‘Who is Ariana Dating NOW?!’.

She replied: “Spoiler for the rest of this year/probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions.”

Ariana famously shouted out some of her famous ex-boyfriends in her hit song ‘thank u, next’ including Mac Miller, Pete Davidson, Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez.