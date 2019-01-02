Ariana Grande Says She’s Not Dating In 2019

2 January 2019, 15:04

She's focussing on herself
She's focussing on herself. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande has vowed not to date anybody new in 2019.

The ‘God is a woman’ singer endured her fair share of heartbreak last year.

First she split from Mac Miller, back in May, before meeting Pete Davidson who she got engaged to following a whirlwind romance.

However, their relationship wasn’t meant to be and they went their separate ways in October just weeks after Mac passed away.

So it’s no surprise she’s decided to take a break from the dating scene and focus on herself.

She made this very clear when a fan shared a screenshot of an article on Twitter which read ‘Who is Ariana Dating NOW?!’.

She replied: “Spoiler for the rest of this year/probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions.”

Ariana famously shouted out some of her famous ex-boyfriends in her hit song ‘thank u, next’ including Mac Miller, Pete Davidson, Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez.

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande turned down damehood out of respect

Ariana Grande Turned Down Damehood Out Of Respect For Manchester Victims
Ariana Grande is reportedly in talks to headline Manchester Pride

Ariana Grande Is Reportedly In Talks To Headline Manchester Pride
Albums to look forward to in 2019

10 Albums We Can’t Wait For In 2019 - Confirmed And Rumoured

News

Ariana Grande throwback video

Ariana Grande Has Posted The Cutest Throwback Video Of Her Singing Celine Dion
You don't want to miss the ultimate festive Carpool Karaoke

Michael Buble, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes And More Feature In A Festive ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Mashup

News

Ariana Grande has completely owned 2018

6 Reasons Ariana Grande Bossed 2018 Like No One Else

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Get tickets for Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour.

Ariana Grande’s 2019 Sweetener World Tour – UK Dates, Buy Tickets & Latest News

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!