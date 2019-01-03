Ariana Grande Confirmed As Coachella Headliner As 2019 Line-Up Revealed

Ariana Grande has been confirmed as the headliner of Coachella 2019. Picture: Instagram

Ari will be joining Tame Impala and Childish Gambino as headliner of Coachella 2019.

Coachella is one of the biggest dates in the music calendar and this year’s line-up has finally been revealed… with none other than Ariana Grande headlining!

Ariana Grande Says She’s Not Dating In 2019

The festival revealed its full line-up last night, with their three headlining artists being Ariana, Tame Impala and Childish Gambino across two weekends in April.

Coachella 2019 will be taking place in Indio, California on 12th, 13th, 14th April and 19th, 20th, 21st April but tickets are like gold dust – especially with Ari as a headliner!

The full Coachella 2019 line-up. Picture: Twitter

Kanye West was rumoured to be headlining the show but apparently oulled out over disagreements about his stage set-up.

According to TMZ, Kanye refused to perform on the standard stage because it was “artistically limiting”, and wanted his own moving stage installed.

A source claims, “These 40x60 stages are so archaic. It's the same type of stage on which Shakespeare's works were performed hundreds of years ago."

The organisers, however, didn’t want to affect the other artists and disrupt the festival to cater to Kanye’s stage request.

> Grab Our App And Get The Latest From All Of Your Fave Stars!