Ariana Grande Confirmed As Coachella Headliner As 2019 Line-Up Revealed

3 January 2019, 10:07 | Updated: 3 January 2019, 10:19

Ariana Grande has been confirmed as the headliner of Coachella 2019.
Ariana Grande has been confirmed as the headliner of Coachella 2019. Picture: Instagram

Ari will be joining Tame Impala and Childish Gambino as headliner of Coachella 2019.

Coachella is one of the biggest dates in the music calendar and this year’s line-up has finally been revealed… with none other than Ariana Grande headlining!

Ariana Grande Says She’s Not Dating In 2019

The festival revealed its full line-up last night, with their three headlining artists being Ariana, Tame Impala and Childish Gambino across two weekends in April.

Coachella 2019 will be taking place in Indio, California on 12th, 13th, 14th April and 19th, 20th, 21st April but tickets are like gold dust – especially with Ari as a headliner!

The full Coachella 2019 line-up.
The full Coachella 2019 line-up. Picture: Twitter

Kanye West was rumoured to be headlining the show but apparently oulled out over disagreements about his stage set-up.

According to TMZ, Kanye refused to perform on the standard stage because it was “artistically limiting”, and wanted his own moving stage installed.

A source claims, “These 40x60 stages are so archaic. It's the same type of stage on which Shakespeare's works were performed hundreds of years ago." 

The organisers, however, didn’t want to affect the other artists and disrupt the festival to cater to Kanye’s stage request.

> Grab Our App And Get The Latest From All Of Your Fave Stars!

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

She's focussing on herself

Ariana Grande Says She’s Not Dating In 2019

Ariana Grande turned down damehood out of respect

Ariana Grande Turned Down Damehood Out Of Respect For Manchester Victims
Ariana Grande is reportedly in talks to headline Manchester Pride

Ariana Grande Is Reportedly In Talks To Headline Manchester Pride
Albums to look forward to in 2019

10 Albums We Can’t Wait For In 2019 - Confirmed And Rumoured

News

Ariana Grande throwback video

Ariana Grande Has Posted The Cutest Throwback Video Of Her Singing Celine Dion
You don't want to miss the ultimate festive Carpool Karaoke

Michael Buble, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes And More Feature In A Festive ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Mashup

News

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande has completely owned 2018

6 Reasons Ariana Grande Bossed 2018 Like No One Else

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!