6 Most Iconic Celebrity Coachella Outfits - From Kylie Jenner's Mermaid Hair To Vanessa Hudgens' Bejewelled Face

4 March 2019, 17:28 | Updated: 4 March 2019, 17:30

Gigi Hadid attending Coachella
Gigi Hadid attending Coachella. Picture: Getty

While Coachella is first and foremost a music festival, there's no denying we all love a gander at what our favourite celebs are wearing.

1. Kylie Jenner took her trademark French plaits to a whole new level and became a mermaid princess in 2016.

View this post on Instagram

Day2 #Coachella

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

2. Vanessa Hudgens donned this sparkly number and wore a CHANEL handbag in the desert.

Poppy Delevingne celebrated her hen do with Sienna Miller at Coachella
Poppy Delevingne celebrated her hen do with Sienna Miller at Coachella. Picture: Getty

3. Poppy Delevingne celebrated her hen do at Coachella with pals like Sienna Miller and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Florence Welch stunned in this white power suit - before breaking her foot
Florence Welch stunned in this white power suit - before breaking her foot. Picture: Getty

4. The queen of festival chic, Florence Welch, stunned in this all-white number - moments before she broke her foot on stage.

Kendall Jenner rocked the double bun look in 2016
Kendall Jenner rocked the double bun look in 2016. Picture: Getty

5. Kendall Jenner rocked the double bun look back in 2016.

Gigi Hadid was a vision in white
Gigi Hadid was a vision in white. Picture: Getty

6. Model Gigi Hadid looked like an ethereal creature in this white dress with thigh-high split and bandana.

