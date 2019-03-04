6 Most Iconic Celebrity Coachella Outfits - From Kylie Jenner's Mermaid Hair To Vanessa Hudgens' Bejewelled Face
4 March 2019, 17:28 | Updated: 4 March 2019, 17:30
While Coachella is first and foremost a music festival, there's no denying we all love a gander at what our favourite celebs are wearing.
1. Kylie Jenner took her trademark French plaits to a whole new level and became a mermaid princess in 2016.
2. Vanessa Hudgens donned this sparkly number and wore a CHANEL handbag in the desert.
3. Poppy Delevingne celebrated her hen do at Coachella with pals like Sienna Miller and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
4. The queen of festival chic, Florence Welch, stunned in this all-white number - moments before she broke her foot on stage.
5. Kendall Jenner rocked the double bun look back in 2016.
6. Model Gigi Hadid looked like an ethereal creature in this white dress with thigh-high split and bandana.