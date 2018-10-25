Ariana Grande's New Album AG5: Track List, Album Title, Release Date And More

Ariana Grande is in the studio recording for new album AG5 and already has nine tracks. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' album was only recently released, but the star is already back in the studio recording again, and has even revealed she's got nine tracks what would be her fifth album!

Ariana Grande, the queen of album teasers, has just posted a whole load of new snaps from the recording studio, and even teased a nine track album list which has sent Arianators wild, as she only released Sweetener a month ago!

Ariana Grande is back in the studio recording for her fifth album. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande reveals a 9 track list for a fifth album. Picture: Instagram

When fans pointed out that she hadn't yet toured 'Sweetener', one fan suggested she may combine the two albums to tour simultaneously, and she actually replied.

Pete Davidson's ex hinted her and manager Scooter Braun had discussed it, and now we're all kinds of excited?!

Ariana Grande hints at touring both Sweetener and AG5 at the same time on Instagram! Picture: Instagram

To add even further fuel to this exciting pop music fire, in a since deleted tweet, Ariana confirmed the music she was working on is for 'AG5'.

Joking how she couldn't wait for her fans to turn into her 'lil private detectives' as her fans (and us) love figuring out her teasers, and boy, does Ari love a teaser!

Ariana Grande deletes a tweet about fans being 'detectives' for AG5. Picture: Twitter

Naturally, fans couldn't contain their excitement at the prospect of getting new Ariana music this soon on, and TBH, same.

pls ariana is making new music already she works so hard :( — 🌻☁️ (@NTLTCxxx) October 2, 2018

i’m so excited to hear this new music ariana is working on rn omg.... i’m so greedy for her music lol — han🌨 (@tellingthemoon) October 3, 2018

However, others aren't convinced we'll be getting our hands on any new Ariana music any time soon, and perhaps they're right to be cautious after all.

so Ariana is back in the studio working on new music but it doesn't mean it's coming out soon at all, she just put out an album a month ago... Ariana always teases us so much everytime she records music so I don't get why everyone is freaking out. pic.twitter.com/S9iuDoI7VU — Winnie (@winniesweetener) October 3, 2018

What is the title of Ariana Grande's new album?

Ariana took to her Twitter account to reveal that she does in fact have a name for the album but was tight-lipped when it came to revealing what it was... grr Ari, you tease!

When is AG5 going to be released?

You can't start teasing a new album without giving the fans some kind of indication of when they'll be able to get their hands on it! But nope, Ariana kept those details even more secret when quizzed on it saying 'hehehe idk'.