Ariana Grande Tells Pete Davidson To “Never Post Again” In Instagram Comment

2 October 2018, 11:41 | Updated: 24 October 2018, 17:22

Pete Davidson made headlines this week for some pretty graphic comments about Ariana Grande, who in turn told him to never post on his Instagram page.

Pete Davidson’s once again returned to Instagram, but people were slightly distracted from the photo he posted by Ariana Grande’s comments underneath it, telling him not to post again.

Ariana Grande Hilariously Trolled Kim Kardashian & North After They Copied Her Trademark Ponytail

After Pete posted a blurry picture of a photograph on his otherwise empty Instagram account, Ariana replied, “Where is the mixtape” before quickly following it up with “This is sick and ur page looks cool never post again”.

View this post on Instagram

hooray romano

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

Although Ari was joking around, fans began to speculate whether she could be alluding to the fact Pete has been saying some pretty sketchy stuff about her and their relationship in recent interviews.

Ariana Grade left some comments on Pete Davidson's Instagram post.
Ariana Grade left some comments on Pete Davidson's Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Pete has recently claimed he has swapped Ariana’s birth control pills for Tic-Tacs so she can’t leave him as well as claiming he thinks of his father dying in the 9/11 terror attack while in bed with her to last longer.

However, Ari is known for having a cheeky sense of humour so it was nothing more than her trolling him for his hipster-style photo choice – but if his recent social media is anything to go by, this one won’t be up for long either!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News!

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

One fan took to Twitter to question the trolling over Pete Davidson

Fans Are Defending Pete Davidson's Mental Health After Ariana Grande Break-Up Meme
Ariana Grande posts throwback video of Mac Miller after Pete Davidson split

WATCH: Ariana Grande Shares A Heartwarming Mac Miller Video On Instagram
Ariana Grande is ready to head out on tour!

Ariana Grande Confirms 'Sweetener' Tour Is Coming After Split
Pete Davidson breaks silence over Ariana Grande split during stand up routine

Pete Davidson Breaks Silence Over Ariana Grande Split, Says He Needs Somewhere To Live
Ariana Grande's family are said to be worried about the singer after split from Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande's Family Are 'Worried' About Her After A Tough Few Months
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split after dating for four months

Ariana Grande Covers Up Pete Davidson Tattoo During First Performance Since Split

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Pete Davidson cancels his comedy show due to 'personal reasons' following Ariana Grande split

Pete Davidson Pulls Out Of Comedy Gig Following Ariana Grande Split Due To 'Personal Reasons'

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!