Ariana Grande's Hidden Messages In 7 Rings Teaser Uncovered By Fans

15 January 2019, 14:06 | Updated: 15 January 2019, 14:12

Ariana Grande's dropped the video teaser to upcoming track 7 Rings and fans think they've spotted some clues hidden in the clip.

Ariana Grande has everyone counting down the hours until Friday when her new track '7 Rings', from upcoming album 'thank u, next' drops, but in the mean time she's got fans scrambling to try and work out all the hidden clues we know she loves hiding in her videos, and they've got a couple of theories.

'7 Rings': What Is Ariana Grande's New Song About? Release Date, Lyrics, Video & More

Number Plate

As Ari is no stranger to using a number plate to hint about future music- using the thank u, next video to tease 7 Rings itself, everyone's almost certain these numbers have significance, but what do they mean?!

The number plate on the pink Rolls Royce in the clip has the number's 19, 85 and 25 on it and some think she's commemorating her first album 'Yours Truly' when she was 19, recently tweeting she feels that era was '85 years ago' but others thing it could be a hint of the album's release date.

Clues hidden in Japanese

The star's made it clear from the video she's embracing a Japanese aesthetic- a language she's been learning and speaking for years- as well as getting a tattoo of Pokémon character, Eevee, underneath her Japanese ink that reads 'let's sing' and has been promo'ing her new track with Japanese writing.

Fans have been keeping there eyes peeled for any clues written in Japanese, which appears throughout the video, saying '7 Rings' at the start and even some featuring on the number plate alongside the cryptic numbers, which are yet to be translated.

Secret voicemail

If you listen really, really hard, you can hear Ariana's voice underneath the music in the teaser, saying: "Honestly, I don't know that sh**'s funny...This is about to go crazy...again" which could be alluding to the enormous success 'thank u, next' enjoyed.

Fans have also spotted that the music at the start of 'thank u, next' is in 7 Rings teaser, so Ari's had this music worked out a lot longer than we thought and from the pink, feminine aesthetic both videos are set to appear, the body of work is looking like one larger coherent piece than first thought.

Will 'NASA' be the next single?

Like 7 Rings teased in TYN, 'NASA' can be seen spray painted on the side of a car, leading many to believe Ari and her director Hannah Lux Davis are dropping more hints about the next track to be dropped after this one!

