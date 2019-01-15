Ariana Grande To Headline Lollapalooza 2019?

Ariana Grande is apparently headlining Lollapalooza. Picture: instagram

Lollapalooza ‘have booked Ariana Grande’ as a headliner.

Ariana Grande is about to embark on one of the busiest years of her career.

The '7 Rings’ singer kicks off her Sweetener World Tour in March, headlines Coachella in April and she’s apparently also been booked to top the bill at Lollapalooza.

According to reports, Ari will perform at the Chicago festival, which is held at Grant Park, in August.

Ariana Grande's Hidden Messages In 7 Rings Teaser Uncovered By Fans

The line-up isn’t traditionally announced until the third week of March so we may not get an official announcement for while.

Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Travis Scott are also supposedly booked to perform.

If you can’t afford to fly out to Chicago, though, to catch the performance, fear not, because Ariana will be touching down in the UK on August 17.

She will play Birmingham Arena, The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield and The 02 in London.

We can’t wait!