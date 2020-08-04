Dani Dyer Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump In Heartfelt Post About Pregnancy

Dani Dyer shared a lengthy post about her journey being pregnant. Picture: Instagram

Dani Dyer has given fans a glimpse of her bare baby bump for the first time after she shared an emotional post about her pregnancy.

Dani Dyer has flaunted her baby bump in a new picture on Instagram.

In a lengthy post about her pregnancy, the former Love Island star detailed her journey so far, about carrying her first baby.

The Reason Love Island 2018 Winners Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham Split

She wrote: "14 Weeks [heart emojis] I’ve really started noticing the changes in my body and I’m definitely embracing it.

"Apparently at this stage I’m supposed to feel ‘on top of the world’ which I really hope for as the first few months have been really hard [laughing emoji] I’ve had loads of messages from people so thought I’d share my experience so far.”

Dani Dyer showed off her baby bump in a bikini snap. Picture: Instagram

Dani continued: "And honestly your responses and little tips have been amazing I really feel like it is like a little community on here and I love it lol. I’ve been lucky with not being physically sick. But I’ve definately suffered with the nausea, always being tired but waking up at stupid times and horrendous migraines (I will definitely be trying out all the new things people have recommended me so Thankyou) [sic].

"I’ve had to say goodbye to salads and hello to anything that can go inside of a sandwich or a roll because for some reason a plain salad makes me GAG! All I want is carbs carbs carbs.

"At first I felt terrible I didn’t want to exercise or do anything I just wanted to lay on the sofa and sleep. But there is NOTHING wrong with that, I think I’ve learnt everyday I will feel different! Some days I’ll have energy some days I won’t even want to get out of my pyjamas and that’s totally ok.

"There’s always a lot of pressure on how you should feel but we are all different. I actually want to shout out to the women that write on netmums because they have got me through the worrying [laughing emoji]."

Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first child with Sammy Kimmence. Picture: Instagram

The mother-to-be went on to explain that being pregnant has made her more worried, adding: "I’ve honestly never ever been a hypochondriac until now. I have drove myself mad with worry over every single niggle or pain or if I have had a headache that lasted more than a day I have been on the phone to 111.

"But I am calming down now, you can’t help but worry the first few months as it really is the hardest because you want it all to be positive and ok. Wishing all my beautiful pregnant ladies a healthy and safe pregnancy.

Thinking of you all [heart emojis].”

The winner of the 2018 series of Love Island announced recently that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend and childhood sweetheart Sammy Kimmence, who she dated before heading into the villa.

They are yet to reveal whether they’re having a baby boy or girl, but fans are excited either way!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News