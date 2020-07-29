Dani Dyer Shows Off Her Baby Bump For The First Time In Glowing Pregnancy Photo

29 July 2020, 10:21

Dani Dyer is pregnant with her and Sammy Kimmence's first child
Love Island’s Dani Dyer has shown fans a glimpse of her baby bump after announcing her pregnancy with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

Love Island’s Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first child and she’s now shown fans a glimpse of her baby bump!

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram story to repost well-wishes from her friends and ended up sharing an adorable snap of her growing bump!

Dani Dyer Pregnant: Due Date And Baby Details Of Love Island Star’s First Child

Dani was stood to the side in the picture while showing off her pregnancy and she looked super glowy!

The reality star, who won series 4 of Love Island back in 2018 with Jack Fincham, took to Instagram on July 28 to announce her pregnancy with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

Dani Dyer showed fans her baby bump on Instagram
Sharing pictures with her beau alongside a baby scan, she wrote: "Little bubba can’t believe you are going to be ours.

“Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful.. 2021.”

Friends of the mother-to-be flooded the comments to share their excitement.

Former Islander Megan Barton Hanson wrote: “Oh my goddess!! Congrats babe you’re going to be the best momma [sic].”

Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first child
Dani Dyer first dated Sammy Kimmence before her stint on Love Island
Rosie Williams added: "This is amazing!!! Congratulations my beautiful girl! You’re going to be an amazing mamma [heart emojis].”

I’m A Celeb star Jacqueline Jossa went on to say: “Congrats babe [heart emoji].”

Dani and her beau Sammy dated before she entered the ITV2 dating show and rekindled their romance after her split from Jack, in 2019.

