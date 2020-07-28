Dani Dyer Pregnant: Love Island Stars React To Baby News

Dani Dyer is pregnant! And her Love Island co-stars, including Samira Mighty and Hayley Hughes, have been reacting to the happy news on social media.

Love Island contestants have been sending well wishes to pregnant Dani Dyer and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence after the pair confirmed they are expecting their first child together.

Dani announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

She captioned the post: “Little bubba can’t believe you are going to be ours. Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful.. 2021.”

Megan Barton-Hanson was one of the first Islanders to react, writing: “Oh my goddess!! Congrats babe you’re going to be the best momma.”

Samira Mighty wrote: “Oh my god. Love you!!”

Hayley Hughes also said she was ‘so happy’ for the couple - who have been dating on/off since 2019.

Dani’s happy news comes on the same day 2016 Love Island winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey announced they had welcomed a baby girl!

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, Nathan posted a video, which he captioned: "Welcome to the world our little princess !!!! can’t wait to spend our lives together !!!

"@cara_delahoyde your a legend , delivered our baby safe and sound !!! What a trooper you are !!! Hats off to all the pregnant women I salute you x [heart emojis].

"I would like to thank all the staff and midwifes at darenth Valley Hospital can’t thank you guys enough ! Your all un sung hero’s [heart emojis] @nhswebsite [sic].”

The couple already share a son named Freddie-George.

Other Islanders who have gone on to have babies include Jess Shears and Dom Lever, Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison, Jack Fincham and Jess Hayes.

