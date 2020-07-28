Dani Dyer Pregnant: Love Island Stars React To Baby News

28 July 2020, 14:34

Love Island's Dani Dyer has announced she is pregnant with her first child!
Love Island's Dani Dyer has announced she is pregnant with her first child! Picture: instagram

Dani Dyer is pregnant! And her Love Island co-stars, including Samira Mighty and Hayley Hughes, have been reacting to the happy news on social media.

Love Island contestants have been sending well wishes to pregnant Dani Dyer and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence after the pair confirmed they are expecting their first child together.

Dani announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

WATCH: Dani Dyer Pranks Her Dad, Danny, Pretending She Wrote Lies About Him In Her Book

Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first child!
Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first child! Picture: instagram

She captioned the post: “Little bubba can’t believe you are going to be ours. Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful.. 2021.”

Megan Barton-Hanson was one of the first Islanders to react, writing: “Oh my goddess!! Congrats babe you’re going to be the best momma.”

Samira Mighty wrote: “Oh my god. Love you!!”

Hayley Hughes also said she was ‘so happy’ for the couple - who have been dating on/off since 2019.

Dani’s happy news comes on the same day 2016 Love Island winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey announced they had welcomed a baby girl!

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, Nathan posted a video, which he captioned: "Welcome to the world our little princess !!!! can’t wait to spend our lives together !!!

"@cara_delahoyde your a legend , delivered our baby safe and sound !!! What a trooper you are !!! Hats off to all the pregnant women I salute you x [heart emojis].

"I would like to thank all the staff and midwifes at darenth Valley Hospital can’t thank you guys enough ! Your all un sung hero’s [heart emojis] @nhswebsite [sic].”

The couple already share a son named Freddie-George.

Other Islanders who have gone on to have babies include Jess Shears and Dom Lever, Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison, Jack Fincham and Jess Hayes.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Zayn Malik's mum has been 'liking' Instagram pics of her son with Harry Styles

Zayn Malik's Mum ‘Likes’ Pictures With Harry Styles & Fans Think It's Proof The 1D Boys Are Still Friends
Nicki Minaj's fans were left in hysterics after seeing tweets about the rapper and Tom Holland.

5 Of The Funniest Nicki Minaj And Tom Holland Dating Memes

The new Nando's flavour will be available for a limited time

Nando’s Reveals New 'Summer' Spice Flavour Following Menu's VAT Price Cuts

Here's the real reason why Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer split after Love Island

The Reason Love Island 2018 Winners Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham Split

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence are pregnant with their first baby

Dani Dyer Pregnant: Due Date And Baby Details Of Love Island Star’s First Child

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

Love Island Babies: From Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey's Son Freddie & Baby Girl To Dani Dyer's Pregnancy

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters