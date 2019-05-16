Dani Dyer Has ‘Love Back In Her Life’ After Confirming Sammy Kimmence Romance

Dani Dyer and ex Sammy Kimmence are officially back together. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram Sammy Kimmence/Instagram

Dani Dyer said she “has so much love” back in her life after reuniting with her ex boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

Dani Dyer split from her Love Island boyfriend Jack Fincham in April, but she’s found happiness once again after reuniting with Sammy Kimmence – the ex boyfriend she was pictured kissing last month.

After confirming their relationship with a series of loved-up holiday snaps shared on Instagram, Dani has now revealed just how happy she is by sharing an emotional post on the picture-sharing platform.

Dani Dyer shared an Instagram post explaining how happy she is. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Alongside a smiling photo of herself on the beach, Dani wrote: “Mixed emotions mixed reviews, over the past few weeks. But this project I’ve been doing has brought sunshine and so much love back into my life. Don’t blame me.”

Dani and Sammy confirmed they’re back together by sharing a number of PDA-packed photos on social media, with the Love Island star adding a number of heart emojis to a photo of her man.

The new couple were first pictured together a few weeks after Dani ended her relationship with Jack. While out with friends on the sun-soaked Bank Holiday, the pair were seen kissing outside of a pub.

Reports later emerged Dani’s parents weren’t so thrilled their daughter had gone back to her ex but it seems they’re more loved up than ever before, with Sammy joining his girlfriend on her latest work venture.

