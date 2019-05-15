Dani Dyer Back With Ex Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence As They Share Series Of Loved-Up Beach Selfies

Dani Dyer has a new boyfriend after reuniting with her ex Sammy Kimmence. Picture: Sammy Kimmence/Instagram

Dani Dyer and ex boyfriend Sammy Kimmence have officially rekindled their relationship after they were pictured kissing weeks after her split from Jack Fincham.

Love Island’s Dani Dyer was pictured passionately kissing her ex Sammy Kimmence weeks after her split from Jack Fincham in April and, despite reports her parents weren’t happy she’d reunited with her former boyfriend, it seems the couple are officially back together.

Dani and Sammy are currently enjoying a sun-soaked getaway with friends and they’ve been posting a series of loved-up photos proving they’re back together.

Jack Fincham Brutally Hints Split From Dani Dyer Was ‘Lucky Escape’ After She’s Pictured Kissing Her Ex

Dani Duer made it clear she's back with her ex boyfriend. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Sammy posted one selfie alongside the heart caption and another showing him with his arms around his bikini-clad girlfriend, to which she commented: “Only person I know to wear a shirt on the beach.”

While on the beach together Dani also shared a photo on Instagram stories of her new beau, adding a few heart emojis to show her feelings for him.

Dani and Sammy rekindled their flame following her split from Love Island beau Jack. They were pictured kissing outside a pub over April’s bank holiday weekend but they weren’t snapped together again amid claims her mum, Joanne Mas, and dad, Danny Dyer, weren’t happy Sammy was back in her life.

Despite the drama, fans are happy to see Dani has moved on, with one person commenting on Sammy’s upload: “So happy for u guys. Dani you better live your best life doing what you love best and if Sammy makes you happy that’s it [sic].”

“Your true happiness is shining through! Good on you,” replied another fan.

Dani ended her relationship with Jack in April, with the Essex lad sharing a statement explaining: “We really did try to make it work but unfortunately it didn’t and that is life.”

