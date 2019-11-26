How Old Is Jacqueline Jossa, What Is Her Net Worth And How Many Kids Does She Have? Everything We Know About The Eastenders & I’m A Celeb Star

The mum-of-two is currently on I'm A Celeb. Picture: instagram

Jacqueline Jossa is currently on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Jacqueline Jossa has been making headlines over the past week thanks to her stint on I’m A Celeb.

The Eastenders’ star has been voted for numerous trials, despite pleas from her family to ‘vote for someone else’ and was reportedly given permission to call her husband, Dan Osborne, after her jungle co-star Myles Stephenson ‘confirmed’ he had cheated on her with his ex-girlfriend and Love Island star Gabby Allen.

But how old is she? What is her net worth? And how many kids does she have? Here’s everything we know about the Eastenders star….

How old is Jacqueline Jossa?

Jacqueline is 27 years old.

What is her net worth?

It’s thought the actress was reportedly paid a six figure salary for her role on Eastenders. According to marriedbiography.com, she is estimated to be worth around £1.2million.

Who is she married to?

Jacqueline is married to TOWIE star Dan Osborne. The pair confirmed they were dating in 2013 after meeting at an award show. They announced their engagement in 2015 and married in 2017.

How many kids does she have?

Jacqueline shares two kids with her husband. She gave birth to their eldest daughter, Ella Osborne, 4, in 2015. Her second daughter, Mia Osborne, 1, was born in 2018.

How did she get famous?

She rose to fame at the age of 18 when she landed the role of Lauren Branning in Eastenders.