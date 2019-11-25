Jacqueline Jossa’s Family Urge I’m A Celeb Viewers To Stop Voting For Her To Do Bushtucker Trials

25 November 2019, 15:44

Jacqueline is facing her fears in the jungle.
Jacqueline is facing her fears in the jungle. Picture: itv

Jacqueline Jossa’s family have publicly asked I’m A Celeb viewers to ‘vote for someone else’ when it comes to the Bushtucker Trials.

Jacqueline Jossa has made her feelings towards Bushtucker Trials very clear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The Eastenders’ star broke down in tears during Sunday night’s episode, when it was revealed she'd been voted by the public to take on one of the trials, and admitted she’s afraid she might ‘break’.

She said: “You worry, ‘Why are people voting me,’ there’s only so much you can do. I hope I don’t break.”

Her mum has now spoken out and insisted it’s time to give somebody else a go.

Selina Jossa, 63, told a tabloid: “It is a lot for her. I think she has proven herself so they could vote for someone else.

“There are trials where they all take part and she is doing them as well as the other ones. She needs a little break.

“The trouble is if you don’t get any stars they vote you to do them to annoy the camp-mates and if you do well then the viewers enjoy seeing you do them.

“It is partly my fault because we have got a really big family in Ireland and I think they all keep voting for her because I told them to at the start.”

Jacqueline’s older sister, Katrina Farrelly, added: “She has done a lot of trials and she needs a bit of a break.”

However, the family members added that, although it’s hard to watch her struggling, they believe the show ‘could be the making of her’.

Selina said: “It could be the making of her. If she can get to the final week... to do the whole experience is what you would want.”

Katrina added: “It will be really good for her confidence because you can see in there sometimes she doesn’t think she can do it, but she can. She is really strong, she just needs to believe in herself a bit more.”

I’m A Celeb will return tonight at 9pm on ITV.

