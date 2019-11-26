Who Is I'm A Celeb Star Jacqueline Jossa's TOWIE Husband Dan Osborne?

Dan Osborne has been cheering on wife Jacqueline Jossa in the 'I'm A Celeb' jungle jungle. Picture: Instagram/ @danosborneofficial

Jacqueline Jossa has caught the nation's heart on 'I'm A Celebrity', but who is her reality star husband and why is he involved in drama with Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson?

I'm A Celebrity's Jacqueline Jossa has been charming the nation as well as hitting the headlines for reportedly calling her husband, Dan Osborne, from the jungle after hearing rumours of infidelity from Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson.

So, who is TOWIE star Dan, what is his connection to Gabby Allen, and how long has he been married to the former Eastenders actress?

I'm A Celeb Let Jacqueline Jossa Ring Husband Dan Osborne After Cheating Allegations

Dan is a 28-year-old reality star best known for appearing on The Only Way Is Essex and Celebrity Big Brother, in which he came third in 2018, and has been married to Jacqueline since 2017.

The pair have two children together, Ella, born in 2015, and Mia, born in 2018, and Dan has a son, Teddy, from a previous relationship.

Dan has been vocal on social media supporting his wife throughout the 2019 series, clapping back former Strictly Come Dancing's James Jordan who accused her of being 'fake' on the show, even when she's broken down in tears from fear of being chosen for bush tucker trials.

"Coming from someone who is married to her and lives with her, she isn’t being fake at all mate & she isn’t acting. She is dramatic and can be emotional but she would say that herself... but fake, ABSOLUTELY not."

Coming from someone who is married to her and lives with her, she isn’t being fake at all mate & she isn’t acting. She is dramatic and can be emotional but she would say that herself... but fake, ABSOLUTELY not. https://t.co/qmScnl0spR — Daniel Osborne (@DannyO) November 24, 2019

So, you may be wondering where the drama stems from that reportedly led Jacqueline to demand she speak to Dan from the jungle, after her camp mate let slip his personal belief he'd been unfaithful to her during the relationship.

It's a little confusing, and also a pretty big coincidence, but Myles's ex is Love Island star, Gabby Allen, who appeared on the same series of Celebrity Big Brother as Dan, with the two having been friends for a while and been on a work trip in Marbella where photos emerged of them sitting pretty close together on a yacht.

Both have fiercely denied anything happened, with Dan admitting he understood why his wife was upset by the images that 'looked bad' but remaining adamant they're just friends.

However, in an unaired conversation, Myles, who split from Gabby in August, let Jacqueline know he believes that Dan was unfaithful with Gabby- causing her to get seriously upset and demand the contact with her husband.

