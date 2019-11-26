I'm A Celeb Let Jacqueline Jossa Ring Husband Dan Osborne After Cheating Allegations

26 November 2019, 08:09

Jacqueline Jossa rang her husband after rumours of infidelity
Jacqueline Jossa rang her husband after rumours of infidelity. Picture: YouTube (L); Getty (R)

Jacqueline Jossa was allowed to ring Dan Osborne, after Myles Stephenson told her her husband had a fling with Gabby Allen.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'s Jacqueline Jossa - whose family has recently urged fans not to vote for her to do tasks - has now made headlines after cheating allegations.

The EastEnders star was permitted one phone call to her husband, Dan Osborne, following rumours that he had a fling with Love Island star, Gabby Allen.

The contestant was left upset after Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson admitted that he believed Dan Osborne - who's known for The Only Way Is Essex - cheated on her with Gabby.

While the scenes weren't aired on the ITV series, Jacqueline insisted that she couldn't continue with I'm A Celebrity... until she spoke to Dan, who is also the father of her two children.

According to reports, Jacqueline was allowed to leave him a voicemail, and Dan was allowed to send one back.

Dan Osborn has denied claims he cheated on Jacqueline Jossa
Dan Osborn has denied claims he cheated on Jacqueline Jossa. Picture: Getty

Producers were keen to keep Jacqueline in the jungle, after she threatened to quit the show, so really wanted to help her and avoid her leaving, as she was "beside herself after Myles told her what he believed," according to a source.

"After allowing her to leave the voicemail, and letting Dan leave one back, she was offered the chance to remain in the show and accepted."

Dan and Gabby Allen spent time together in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and he has had a lot of relationship drama, in the past, after the pair previously split in March, following claims he kissed another Islander, Alexandra Crane.

Recently, Dan Osborne - much like Jacqueline Jossa's family - have pleaded with viewers of the jungle reality series, asking them to not constantly vote for her to do the Bush Tucker Trials.

Jacqueline Jossa is one of the many female contestants who are reluctant to shower during their stint in I'm A Celebrity..., after she complained she's the "the smelliest I've ever been".

