I’m A Celeb’s Jacqueline Jossa And Myles Stephenson Upset Main Camp By Taking Meals With Them To Jungle Jailhouse

22 November 2019, 22:07

The camp has been divided.
The camp has been divided. Picture: itv

I’m A Celeb’s main camp will have to eat rice and beans because of the decision.

Jacqueline Jossa and Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson were the latest celebs to take on a Bushtucker Trial during Friday night’s episode and it was nothing short of terrifying.

The pair were taken to Snake Hotel and were told there were six stars hidden inside, along with - you guessed it - a load of snakes.

Roman Kemp's Ant & Dec Impression Sends I'm A Celeb Fans Wild

They managed to get all six stars but their celebrations were cut short when Ant and Dec then surprised them by saying that they would have to decide whether or not to send the food to main camp or to the jungle jail. The two couldn't decide so did rock paper scissors to make a decision and kept the food for the Jungle jail.

Back in the main camp, Roman Kemp was tasked with delivering the news to the rest of the celebrities.

He read out a letter, which said: “Earlier Jacqueline chose Myles to join her in today's Trial, the Snake Hotel where they won six stars.  They were then told they must join the outlaws in the jail house.

“However they were given the opportunity of whether to feed the main camp or take the food with them.  

“Jacqueline and Myles decided to take the food with them to the Jungle jailhouse.  As a result you have just got rice and beans tonight."

Roman then admitted that if he’d have been in that position himself, he’d probably have done the same.

However, Ian Wright was not happy with the decision. He said: ”And how that's just going to put me in the wrong vibe all day now."

"I am gutted. Of course I am. And I'm not going to be any different than that because I'm actually pleased I'm not in a situation where I'd have to make that choice.  It would have actually made me feel terrible."

Caitlyn was sympathetic to Ian, saying: "I worry about Ian. He can get down and that makes the whole journey even more difficult.

"They won six stars so they wanted to take it to the camp that they're going to. I totally understand that. I saw Ian’s reaction and honesty I kind of feel sorry for him.  Sometimes you're on the winning side, sometimes you're on the losing side. 

“You just have to learn how to deal with it."

